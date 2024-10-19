Secret Level reveals star-studded cast during New York Comic-Con panel Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, and Keanu Reeves are among the stars who will lend their voices to Blur Studio's anthology series.

Amazon MGM Studios was among those attending this weekend's New York Comic-Con. The folks behind the upcoming Secret Level anthology series held a panel on Saturday, revealing more of what can be expected from the Blur Studios effort. As part of the panel, the series' voice cast was revealed for the first time and it's filled with some of today's biggest stars and even some Hollywood legends.

The biggest names on the Secret Level cast list are the Hollywood A-list trio of Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator series, Conan series, Predator, etc.), Kevin Hart (Jumanji, Borderlands), and Keanu Reeves (John Wick, The Matrix). Other big names include Temuera Morrison, Ariana Greenblatt, Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow, Gabriel Luna, Ricky Whittle, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, Laura Bailey, and Michael Beach.

The roles that everybody will playing are mostly being kept under wraps. However, Schwarzenegger's is known. He'll be the star of Secret Level's short based on New World: Aeternum, playing an arrogant entitled warrior king who quickly bites off more than he can chew upon landing on the island of Aeternum.



Source: Amazon MGM Studios

Secret Level will feature 15 stories set across the worlds of different games. These are games that range from widely recognized properties like Mega Man and Pac-Man to smaller indie titles like Spelunky and Sifu. Two episodes will drop every week on Prime Video starting on Tuesday, December 10.