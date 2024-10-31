How to get up to the wooden platform in The Smuggled Relic Case - Dragon Age: The Veilguard You don't need to be Spider-Man to get to this platform in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

During The Smuggled Relic Case in the Dock Town, you will need to climb up to a high wooden platform in the market. If you are stuck on how to do that, it is much easier than you think.

Source: Shacknews

To get up to the wooden platform in the market, you will need to walk through to the next section of the market area, then take a hard right as you walk through the gate.

Here, you will find a jump across a gap to a wooden structure that follows a path to the platform you need to get to. Take a running jump, then grab the loot to your left.

Venture forward, climb the ladder, and make your way across the beam over the deep ravine below. On the far side, take a right, and this will bring you to the Relic echo. Use Neve to investigate it, and you will find out that you need to visit the docks themselves.

To get to the docks, just return along the path you just took and then use the elevator on the far side of the market.

