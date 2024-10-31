Where to find the boss for the Into the Crossroads quest - Dragon Age: The Veilguard A hidden boss blocks your way as you explore the Crossroads in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but this is how to find him.

For the Into the Crossroads mission in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you will need to track down a monster to unlock the way forward. The good news is that you won’t have far to go.

Where to find the boss for the Into the Crossroads quest



Source: Shacknews

To open the blighted gate, you will need to track down a boss that is hiding somewhere on the island, according to the Caretaker. The good news is, the chap we need to fight is surprisingly close.

Look to the left of the blighted gate that is blocking your way, and you will see an open gate. Head in there and all the way to the end, then grab the chest and healing pot on the left. Ignore the fighting below and make your way up to the right instead.



Source: Shacknews

Here, you will find a large blight pustule that you can pop by attacking it, and inside is a boss called Sirin The Twice-Forged. He is pretty tough and hits like a truck, so be careful.

Most of his attacks are pretty slow and well-telegraphed, so dodging shouldn’t be much of an issue. Keep an eye on the ground where his area-of-effect patterns will be revealed so that you can be sure you are dodging in the right direction.

Once he is defeated, he will drop a key item that you can bring back to the gate and use to open it, giving you access to lots of mirror gates that will bring you to your next quest areas.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard page.