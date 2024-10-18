What is the Peculiar Audience mod in Warframe? Some things in Warframe are just strange, and you need some lore to understand them fully. Enter the Peculiar Audience mod.

Warframe can be filled to the brim with oddities and more than enough weapons, Frames, and mods to surprise players, old and new. If you are wondering what the Peculiar Audinece mod is about, this is everything you need to know.

The Peculiar Audience Mod, explained



Source: Shacknews

The Peculiar Audience mod can only be purchased from Baro Ki'Teer on the rare occassion that it ends up in his inventory. Baro is a wandering trader who arrives in the game every second Friday and stays around for the weekend, selling rare items for Credits and Ducats.

The Peculiar Audience is an Exilus mod that will give a 60% chance that killing an enemy will amuse a "certain void entity," and it will have a cooldown of twenty seconds. So, roughly every twenty seconds, upon killing an enemy and regardless of how that enemy died, you will hear a particularly evil and joyful laugh.

The mod costs 200,000 Credits and 250 Ducats. Ducats are earned by selling unwanted Prime parts that you get from opening Prime Relics. These can be sold at the Kiosks in the main area of each Relay where Baro spawns. It should be noted that the mod has no other effect and only occurs on the client side, so other players will not hear the sound.

Who is the void entity that is laughing?

The unnamed Void entity that is laughing is actually Skittergirl. Skittergirl is a Void ghost that haunts the stricken Zariman Ten Zero, the ship that was sucked into the Void, and acts as the central point for almost every element of Warframe's lore and story.

Skittergirl is not actually real but instead is a manifestation of the fear and anxiety experienced by Archimedean Yonta. She can be a bit of a nuisance during certain missions, as she will attempt to steal resources, but giving her a few smacks of your melee weapon will send her on her way.

