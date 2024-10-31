New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get past the blight in The Singing Blade - Dragon Age: The Veilguard

The blighted bridge might be trying to block your path in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, but this is how you get past it.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
As you try to track down the Iyrium dagger in The Singing Blade mission in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you will come to a blocked bridge that you cannot pass. The good news is that there is a way across.

How to get past the blight in The Singing Blade - Dragon Age The Veilguard

The first exploding blight in the ritual site in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Source: Shacknews

The end of the bridge is blocked off with some dark gray blight. That means that the blight is inert and cannot be destroyed. Instead, it will have smaller source blights that need to be found, and when these are destroyed, the main blight will recede.

The first blight we can destroy is to the left of the bridge on the wall, glowing a bright red. Hit with an arrow, spell, or your shield throw, and it will burst. 

The second exploding blight at the ritual site in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Source: Shacknews

Now, walk to the end of the bridge and grab the power crystal from the small pedestal there. The bridge behind you will collapse, and if you look down into the drop that has been revealed, you will see yet another glowing blight.

Destroy this just like the first one, and the main blight will break up, allowing you to move forward. Pop the power crystal into the new pedestal that has been revealed, grab the chest, and it’s time to keep moving forward.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard page.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

