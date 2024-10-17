Remnant 2 update 448,817 patch notes adds Prism Legendary reroll & fixes Archetypes The patch notes also fix a variety of problems with weapons, buffs, and adjusts Boss Rush rewards.

Remnant 2 update 448,817 has arrived and the patch notes outline a host of fixes and changes. Chief among these are a few quality of life improvements such as allowing players to reroll just the Legendary portion of their Prisms and addressing a McCabe loop when trying to get the Great Blacksword. Take a look at the patch notes below.

Remnant 2 patch notes – Update 448,817



Source: Gunfire Games

The following patch notes for Remnant 2 come courtesy of the game’s official Steam page. These patch notes were released on October 17, 2024.

Quality of Life

General

Enabled Prism Legendary Reroll.

Increased EXP gain required to go from 50 to 51.

DEV NOTE: Players can now reroll ONLY the Legendary Segment on their Prism in addition to rerolling the ENTIRE Prism. This is done with a different button. Depends on Console or PC.

Chef’s Medal no longer triggers Empathy Boss affix.

Fixed an issue where players could see other sessions for Boss Rush as valid even though they were not joinable. This would result in a “Connection Lost” message after attempting to join.

Fixed an issue where players would not get credit for Hardcore or other type of kills on various World Bosses.

Fixed an issue where players could potentially miss achievements / trophies for NPCs in The Dark Horizon.

DEV NOTE: If you received the appropriate item related to the achievement / trophy for Spark, The Custodian or The Prototype talking to them again should unlock the related achievement / trophy.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in a loop with McCabe attempting to get the Great Blacksword.

DEV NOTE: Players who are stuck in this state should just need to ask her "Is it done?" then run outside the warehouse to the World Stone then return back and ask again.

Fixed an issue where players would not share in Spark’s alloy related rewards that used quest items.

Fixed an issue where loading into zones would sometimes swap out handgun for long gun and vice versa.

Player

Archetypes

Engineer

Fixed an issue where Impact Cannon was calculating stats at the wrong time and resulting in numerous issues.

Handler

Fixed an issue where Handler skills to be executed without going on cooldown.

Invoker

Fixed an issue where Invoker Prime Perk Visionary was not calculating cooldown reduction correctly.

Gear / Items

Weapons & Mods

Clarified Black Greatsword Mod Text (Indomitable).

DEV NOTE: Max Damage has not changed. This is just a text clarification to represent actual dmg.

Fixed an issue where Monorail and Redeemer were not scaling correctly.

Fixed an issue where Starkiller’s base damage was incorrect.

Fixed an issue where Extender Metagem was not working with Monorail.

Fixed an issue where Monorail’s Overdaw shots were not counting as charged shots for Sequenced Shot and Closed Loop.

Fixed an issue where Genesis Bow projectiles could show up as misaligned for clients with slower connections.

Fixed issue where Detonator was not proccing correctly when equipped with Provisioner’s Ring or when is ammo is added via range dummy or World Stone.

Fixed an issue where Big Bang Mod damage when combined with Power Trip Prism was scaling damage x10 instead of the intended x5 amount.

Fixed an issue where Sorrow’s Mod, Eulogy was not receiving damage buff from Spellweaver/Harmonizer Mutator.

Fixed an issue where Hyper charger Mutator didn’t increase charge melee damage for the Dark Matter Gauntlets while using Darkness Beam.

Fixed an issue where Sealed Resin Loop allowed Monorail recoil animation to be evade cancelled.

Fixed an issue where Darkness Beam from the Dark Matter Gauntlets persisted after 10 stacks of Rage animation from the Challenger archetype, causing an invisible beam to deal significant damage to enemies.

Trinkets, Mutators, Relics

Fixed an issue where Shiny hog lure was not giving mod power to long gun mods.

Fixed an issue where Pressure Point Mutator Level 10 bonus was not triggering from Twisted Arbalest mod.

Fixed an issue where Endaira's loop was not reliably working only while sprinting.

Fixed an issue where during combat, all quick slot consumables would become unusable if the player had the Feeding Tube equipped and a value of zero for the left most quick slot item.

Fixed an issue where Space Crabs were not dealing the appropriate amount of damage.

Fixed an issue where Reaction Chain did not correctly provide the correct amount of mod power to stowed weapons.

Boss Rush

Increased Boss Rush EXP Rewards from 1.0, 1.15, 1.25, 1.5 to 1.0, 1.2, 1.5, 2.0.

Readjusted Boss Rush Scaling for all difficulties.

Made minor balance adjustments to some Aberration Affixes.

Increased Damage of Hexer Pylon Power

Increased Effectiveness of Stave Pylon Power

Added AOE Stat interaction with Lighting Pylon Power

Increased Detonate Pylon Power and enabled interaction w/ Explosive Scaling

Fixed an issue where client players could potentially receive scrap as a reward instead of an item if the host already had all of the items of the specific reward type.

Fixed an issue where players could be pushed off the map while viewing stats at the end of Boss Rush and need to restart the game.

Fixed an issue where "Kill nearby enemies" pop up text was appearing behind the aberration health bar, making it unreadable in Boss Rush.

Fixed an issue where sometimes buffs would skip a level when upgraded in Boss Rush for clients.

Fixed an issue where when inside the glitch puddle of the Boss Rush buff Trapper, Engineer turrets would take damage from the player’s puddle.

Fixed an issue where it was possible for two aberrations to spawn in Boss Rush unintentionally.

Fixed an issue where if Plasma Cutter was used in Annihilation fight in Boss Rush, potentially the firing sound would persist until fired again.

Enemies

Fixed an issue where Annihilation’s Orb attack was doing too little damage.

Fixed an issue where Annihilation’s Invasion attack was still spawning mines and visual effects upon death.

Fixed an issue where Red Prince’s Tribute “kill” in Hardcore mode would leave players stuck on the ground if they had Black Cat Ring equipped.

Fixed an issue where Dran grenades would explode several times when they hit Monolith's Sandstorm Mod.

Fixed an issue where Anguish explosions were not damaging Lydusa.

Fixed an issue where Alepsis Taura Reverb Laser could remain if the boss transitioned into the final phase during the attack.

Fixed an issue where the 3 blue homing lasers would fire at a singular point, instead of homing in on the player.

Fixed an issue where Alepsis Taura could continue to fire the white screen projectiles when it transitioned to the final phase.

Fixed an issue where the Root Horror would sometimes vanish instead of dying.

Fixed an issue where the Ravager’s Ground Wave attack was set to the incorrect damage type.

Fixed an issue where Amalgam would sometimes freeze on the ladder when player drops down the ladder during a chase.

Fixed an issue where Lydusa’s wall phase was lasting too long on higher difficulties.

Fixed an issue where in rare circumstances the Nightweaver could spam her projectile attack even if she had died.

UI

Fixed an issue where it was not clear that dream consumables can now only be used in campaign by adding “Restricted to Campaign Use Only” text to description.

Fixed an issue where Mudtooth’s Snake Oil cooldown was not updated on tooltip when using Ring of the Castaway.

Fixed an issue where The Cotton Kiln was listed as the Ethereal Manor on the mini map until you died.

Fixed an issue where Legendary Relic Fragments didn’t have a +1 on their label.

Fixed an issue where the Void Light descriptions had a misspelling.

Fixed an issue where “Pirate” combo Prism was displaying incorrect colors.

Audio

Fixed an issue where the Dark Matter Gauntlet’s charge loop sound effects could potentially play indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where Perfect Shot sound effect was not audibly falling off correctly.

Misc Fixes

Fixed an issue where sometimes Mudtooth's DLC 1 dialogue would continue to trigger even after completing it.

DEV NOTE: Forgive Mudtooth, sometimes the stories just take hold of him and he can’t remember which one he told and which one he hasn’t.

Fixed an issue where if players were able to acquire cooking rewards outside of Duane's interaction as a client and received the chef medal from him, having the recipe materials later could potentially cause Duane to not correctly update his dialogue.

DEV NOTE: All that time over a hot stove hasn’t done much for Duane’s focus or memory.

Fixed an issue where the incorrect skybox would sometimes show up in N’Erud.

Fixed an issue where if players lost access to Meat Shake, Egg Drink or Numbing agent; if they have the correct ingredients to make them, they can now reengage with Duane to restart the quest.

DEV NOTE: Duane is always down to cook something, even if he’s done it before. The guy loves cooking!

Fixed an issue where players could get locked in T-Pose while doing a melee attack and swapping mods on a slow connection.

Fixed an issue where Simulacrums were not spawning in parts of The Dark Horizon.

Fixed an issue where the Medic’s jacket could get stuck inside the player’s body during certain attacks.

Fixed an issue where the Gunslinger’s cape could get stuck inside the player’s body during certain attacks.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in statue form after getting backstabbed by a certain character in The Forgotten Kingdom storyline if the player had Black Cat Band equipped.

Fixed an issue where after using a skill then throwing, players could potentially be locked in place.

Fixed an issue where minions would sometimes not correctly zone with the player.

Fixed collision issues in various locations that allowed the player to get out of the world or get stuck.

Fixed an issue where VFX would sometimes turn off completely.

There are plenty of great fixes in update 448,817, so make sure your game updates before you dive in.