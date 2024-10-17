New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Tekken 8 devs apologize for character & stage DLC confusion

The next Tekken 8 battle stage will be included in the character season pass and players will get 500 Tekken Coins as apology.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Bandai Namco
1

Bandai Namco has officially addressed backlash associated with its rollout of character and stage DLC for Tekken 8. After confusion led many to criticize the developers for splitting stages off from the Playable Character Year 1 Pass as separate purchases, the Tekken devs have apologized for the miscommunication and offered to make good on the situation. The next stage will be included at no extra charge to Year 1 Pass holders, and players will get 500 Tekken Coins for logging into the game from the end of October well into November.

Bandai Namco offered its official response to the situation in a post on the official Tekken social media. In the post, the devs apologize for the confusion and offer details on how they will make right with fans:

The backlash Bandai Namco refers to the fact that the Genmaji Temple stage was released as separate DLC from the rest of Tekken 8’s current Season Pass. The Year 1 Pass is supposed to only be about characters, so it includes Eddy, Lidia, and the recently released Heihachi (and will include a fourth character). The problem is that many believed Genmaji would be included with that pass, and when it wasn’t, players took issue at having to pay further for the new stage.

It sounds like Bandai Namco and the Tekken team will make right on this confusion. As we look forward to the upcoming Winter content, stay tuned for who the fighter will be and the release date on the Tekken 8 topic, right her at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola