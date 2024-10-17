Tekken 8 devs apologize for character & stage DLC confusion The next Tekken 8 battle stage will be included in the character season pass and players will get 500 Tekken Coins as apology.

Bandai Namco has officially addressed backlash associated with its rollout of character and stage DLC for Tekken 8. After confusion led many to criticize the developers for splitting stages off from the Playable Character Year 1 Pass as separate purchases, the Tekken devs have apologized for the miscommunication and offered to make good on the situation. The next stage will be included at no extra charge to Year 1 Pass holders, and players will get 500 Tekken Coins for logging into the game from the end of October well into November.

Bandai Namco offered its official response to the situation in a post on the official Tekken social media. In the post, the devs apologize for the confusion and offer details on how they will make right with fans:

We apololgize for not meeting the community’s expectations for the “Playable Character Year 1 Pass” content and the “Genmaji Temple” DLC release method. After thoroughly discussing the feedback, the Tekken Project team has decided on the following measures: Pass owners will have access to the winter Battle Stage DLC without needing to purchase it separately. In response to the feedback… we will offer “500 Tekken Coins” to everyone who logs in to “Tekken 8” [from October 29 to November 26, 2024.]

The backlash Bandai Namco refers to the fact that the Genmaji Temple stage was released as separate DLC from the rest of Tekken 8’s current Season Pass. The Year 1 Pass is supposed to only be about characters, so it includes Eddy, Lidia, and the recently released Heihachi (and will include a fourth character). The problem is that many believed Genmaji would be included with that pass, and when it wasn’t, players took issue at having to pay further for the new stage.

It sounds like Bandai Namco and the Tekken team will make right on this confusion. As we look forward to the upcoming Winter content, stay tuned for who the fighter will be and the release date on the Tekken 8 topic, right her at Shacknews.