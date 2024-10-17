New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

FBC: Firebreak is a 3-player co-op game set in the Control universe

Remedy Entertainment's multiplayer Control game will launch in 2025.
Donovan Erskine
Remedy Entertainment
2

Remedy Entertainment had previously announced that it’s working on a multiplayer game set in the Control universe, and today, it got a proper reveal. FBC: Firebreak is a 3-player co-op game that sees players fighting against otherworldly enemies.

The first trailer for FBC: Firebreak shows the Federal Bureau of Control under siege by deadly creatures. We see players dressed in protective gear and using guns, explosives, and slime launchers to fend off the foes.

FBC: Firebreak comes to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC in 2025. Stick with Shacknews for more news out of Xbox’s latest Partner Preview.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

