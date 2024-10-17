FBC: Firebreak is a 3-player co-op game set in the Control universe Remedy Entertainment's multiplayer Control game will launch in 2025.

Remedy Entertainment had previously announced that it’s working on a multiplayer game set in the Control universe, and today, it got a proper reveal. FBC: Firebreak is a 3-player co-op game that sees players fighting against otherworldly enemies.

The first trailer for FBC: Firebreak shows the Federal Bureau of Control under siege by deadly creatures. We see players dressed in protective gear and using guns, explosives, and slime launchers to fend off the foes.

FBC: Firebreak comes to Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC in 2025. Stick with Shacknews for more news out of Xbox’s latest Partner Preview.