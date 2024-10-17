Subnautica 2 hits early access in 2025 Unknown Worlds will bring its subnautica sequel to consoles and PC next year.

Unknown Worlds made an appearance during the October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview to provide an important update on the follow-up to Subnautica. Subnautica 2 is set to release in early access on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC in 2025.

The new teaser trailer for Subnautica 2 shows off more underwater horror and reveals that players will be able to go hands-on with the game in 2025. For more news out of the latest Xbox Partner Preview, Shacknews has what you’re looking for.