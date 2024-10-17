New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Subnautica 2 hits early access in 2025

Unknown Worlds will bring its subnautica sequel to consoles and PC next year.
Donovan Erskine
2

Unknown Worlds made an appearance during the October 2024 Xbox Partner Preview to provide an important update on the follow-up to Subnautica. Subnautica 2 is set to release in early access on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC in 2025.

The new teaser trailer for Subnautica 2 shows off more underwater horror and reveals that players will be able to go hands-on with the game in 2025. For more news out of the latest Xbox Partner Preview, Shacknews has what you’re looking for.

