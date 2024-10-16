New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

New World: Aeternum servers - Maintenance, server status & capacity

Check New World: Aeternum servers to see their current status on PC, PS5, and Xbox.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Amazon Games
1

New World: Aeternum features a plethora of servers to play on across PC and console platforms. The server you choose is important, as it’ll determine how you engage with friends and other players. Here’s a full list of New World servers and how you can check their current status.

New World: Aeternum server status

Two characters fighting a bear in the woods.

Source: Amazon Games

Amazon Games has a full list of New World: Aeternum servers on its support website. This page uses icons to tell players if a server is online, offline, under maintenance, or at full capacity. It also shows if character transfer is unavailable for a specific server.

The server status page is updated frequently by the development team. You can see how recently the page was updated with the tooltip at the bottom of the screen.

After selecting your region, you can browse crossplay servers as well as the dedicated servers for PlayStation and Xbox.

Bookmark this page so that you can quickly check the server status if you have any issues getting into New World. For all things New World: Aeternum, stick with Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola