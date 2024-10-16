New World: Aeternum servers - Maintenance, server status & capacity Check New World: Aeternum servers to see their current status on PC, PS5, and Xbox.

New World: Aeternum features a plethora of servers to play on across PC and console platforms. The server you choose is important, as it’ll determine how you engage with friends and other players. Here’s a full list of New World servers and how you can check their current status.

New World: Aeternum server status



Source: Amazon Games

Amazon Games has a full list of New World: Aeternum servers on its support website. This page uses icons to tell players if a server is online, offline, under maintenance, or at full capacity. It also shows if character transfer is unavailable for a specific server.

The server status page is updated frequently by the development team. You can see how recently the page was updated with the tooltip at the bottom of the screen.

After selecting your region, you can browse crossplay servers as well as the dedicated servers for PlayStation and Xbox.

