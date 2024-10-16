Dragon Age: The Veilguard release time Here's the exact time that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released around the globe.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard arrives on October 31 for PC and consoles. Excited fans will be counting down the minutes until the moment they can experience BioWare’s latest RPG adventure, so here are the specific times that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will go live in regions around the world.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard global release times

BioWare released a map detailing Dragon Age: The Veilguard's release times in regions around the world.

Source: Electronic Arts

These are the release times for Dragon Age: The Veilguard on October 31 in territories around the world, as confirmed by developer BioWare.

PDT: 9 a.m.

MDT: 10 a.m.

EDT: 12 p.m.

BRT: 1 p.m.

GMT: 4 p.m.

CET: 5 p.m.

TRT: 7 p.m.

IST: 9:30 p.m.

UTC+7: 11 p.m.

JST: 1 a.m. (Nov 1)

AEDT: 3 a.m. (Nov 1)

NZDT: 5 a.m. (Nov 1)

That’s when you can expect Dragon Age: The Veilguard to launch in your region on October 31. Be sure to bookmark our dedicated topic page for more helpful guides with BioWare’s latest RPG.