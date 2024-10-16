How to activate crossplay - New World: Aeternum Enable crossplay in New World: Aeternum so that you can explore and fight alongside friends.

New World: Aeternum brings Amazon Games’ colonial MMO to consoles. The game supports crossplay, meaning that gamers on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC can all play together. If you’re trying to game with some friends on different platforms, here’s how to activate crossplay in New World: Aeternum.

How to play crossplay - New World: Aeternum

Crossplay can be enabled in the Social tab of the Settings menu.

To activate crossplay in New World: Aeternum, open the settings menu from the character selection menu. Click the social tab, and scroll down to “cross-play” at the very bottom. Make sure the setting is toggled on. With crossplay enabled, your available worlds will all be crossplay worlds.

The same steps can be followed to disable crossplay, if that’s your preference. Make sure you’ve settled on a decision before creating a character and assigning them to a world. This setting can not be changed once a character has been created with it.

Although New World: Aeternum supports crossplay, it does not support cross-progression. Amazon Games confirmed this in a FAQ before release.

That’s how you can activate crossplay in New World: Aeternum. Synchronize with your friends so that you join the same server, and enjoy your adventures together. Make Shacknews your home for everything else related to New World: Aeternum.