New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to activate crossplay - New World: Aeternum

Enable crossplay in New World: Aeternum so that you can explore and fight alongside friends.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Amazon Games
1

New World: Aeternum brings Amazon Games’ colonial MMO to consoles. The game supports crossplay, meaning that gamers on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC can all play together. If you’re trying to game with some friends on different platforms, here’s how to activate crossplay in New World: Aeternum.

How to play crossplay - New World: Aeternum

The social settings menu in New World: Aeternum.
Crossplay can be enabled in the Social tab of the Settings menu.

To activate crossplay in New World: Aeternum, open the settings menu from the character selection menu. Click the social tab, and scroll down to “cross-play” at the very bottom. Make sure the setting is toggled on. With crossplay enabled, your available worlds will all be crossplay worlds.

The same steps can be followed to disable crossplay, if that’s your preference. Make sure you’ve settled on a decision before creating a character and assigning them to a world. This setting can not be changed once a character has been created with it.

Although New World: Aeternum supports crossplay, it does not support cross-progression. Amazon Games confirmed this in a FAQ before release.

That’s how you can activate crossplay in New World: Aeternum. Synchronize with your friends so that you join the same server, and enjoy your adventures together. Make Shacknews your home for everything else related to New World: Aeternum.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola