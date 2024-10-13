New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: It's time to loot the bunker in DayZ Frostline

Everything is in place for the gang to enter Sakhal's bunker and come away with riches.
Jan Ole Peek
1

Yesterday, helped by their can-do attitude and complete lack of fear, the gang managed to overcome several firefights and are now in possession of all the items required to unlock DayZ's newest bunker.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, with only two days before the official release of DayZ Frostline, Sakhal's bunker is about to be raided by Jan, Bill, and Dusty. If anyone stands in their way, they should know that the gang has already killed two fellow survivors on their way here and won't be taking any prisoners.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. His current gaming schedule is dominating by simulations of all kinds, ranging from flight simulation, to racing, farming, and anything else that lets him live out fantasies without having to get up from his chair.

