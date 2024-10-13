ShackStream: It's time to loot the bunker in DayZ Frostline Everything is in place for the gang to enter Sakhal's bunker and come away with riches.

Yesterday, helped by their can-do attitude and complete lack of fear, the gang managed to overcome several firefights and are now in possession of all the items required to unlock DayZ's newest bunker.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, with only two days before the official release of DayZ Frostline, Sakhal's bunker is about to be raided by Jan, Bill, and Dusty. If anyone stands in their way, they should know that the gang has already killed two fellow survivors on their way here and won't be taking any prisoners.

