Where to find a Boom Billy in Fortnite - Fortnitemares 2024 He might look adorable on that little tricycle, but Boom Billy is bringing the damage in Fortnite

A Boom Billy is a new and hilariously freaky weapon that has been added to Fortnite in Fortnitemares 2024. If you want to damage opponents with them for a quest, you must find them first.

Where to find a Boom Billy in Fortnite



Source: Shacknews

A Boom Billy can be found in three different possible locations. First, it can spawn as ground loot, so it has a chance to appear anywhere on the map. Secondly, it can drop from the chest, so open every chest you see. We don’t know yet if it has a higher spawn chance from rarer chests.

Finally, when you defeat the real Billy at Freaky Fields, he will drop a Boom Billy, and you can use the one that belonged to the original Billy himself! What a pedigree.

A Boom Billy is a grenade weapon that you can throw the same as any other grenade. As a small Billy on a tricycle, it will land on the ground, the zone in on the nearest target. It will ride over to them at a pretty quick pace and then explode. If you see it coming in time, you can escape; it is by no means guaranteed damage, so you want to catch people by surprise.

And there you go. The easiest way to use Boom Billy is to throw him at people who are already engaged in other firefights, so don't be afraid to play the game with the odds stacked in your favor. I'm sure Jigdaw would be proud.