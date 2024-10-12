New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Where to find a Boom Billy in Fortnite - Fortnitemares 2024

He might look adorable on that little tricycle, but Boom Billy is bringing the damage in Fortnite
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

A Boom Billy is a new and hilariously freaky weapon that has been added to Fortnite in Fortnitemares 2024. If you want to damage opponents with them for a quest, you must find them first.

Where to find a Boom Billy in Fortnite

Boom Billy as ground loot in Fortnite

Source: Shacknews

A Boom Billy can be found in three different possible locations. First, it can spawn as ground loot, so it has a chance to appear anywhere on the map. Secondly, it can drop from the chest, so open every chest you see. We don’t know yet if it has a higher spawn chance from rarer chests.

Finally, when you defeat the real Billy at Freaky Fields, he will drop a Boom Billy, and you can use the one that belonged to the original Billy himself! What a pedigree.

A Boom Billy is a grenade weapon that you can throw the same as any other grenade. As a small Billy on a tricycle, it will land on the ground, the zone in on the nearest target. It will ride over to them at a pretty quick pace and then explode. If you see it coming in time, you can escape; it is by no means guaranteed damage, so you want to catch people by surprise.

And there you go. The easiest way to use Boom Billy is to throw him at people who are already engaged in other firefights, so don't be afraid to play the game with the odds stacked in your favor. I'm sure Jigdaw would be proud.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola