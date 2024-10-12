How to find and defeat Billy in Fortnite - Fortnitemares 2024 It's time to play a game. Billy is back in Fortnite and he is looking for trouble.

Fortnitemares has returned to Fortnite, which means there are lots of spooky things happening in the game. One particularly badly behaved chap is Billy from Saw. He is up to no good, and we need to stop him.

How to find and defeat Billy in Fortnite - Fortnitemares 2024



Source: Shacknews

To find Billy, you need to make your way to Freaky Fields. Freaky Fields can be found between Grand Glacier and Restored Reels. Here, you will find a large white house with a black tiled roof on the southern edge of the farm. Go inside, and on the ground floor, in a small alcove, you will find an old-style TV.

If you go in the back door, it will be to your right, and if you go in the front door, it will be directly in front of you.



Source: Shacknews

That TV will have Billy on it, and if you interact with it, he will be summoned. Now, be careful because Billy comes out swinging, so prepare to run straight away and make some space, then start shooting him.

He has plenty of health and shields but should go down after a few shotgun blasts, as he is not particularly tough to deal with because he only has melee attacks. One thing to be very careful of is that this area is extremely busy right now, and everyone is after Billy.

You may need to take out a few players before you get your shot at him, or you can sit back and try and pick him off after someone else summons him. You only need to get damage on him, and as long as he is killed, you will get credit for the quest.

And there you have how to find and defeat Billy in Fortnitemares 2024.