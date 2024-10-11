New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - The list grows

We're continuing to rank every track in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Shacknews is back with our Road to the Top 96 series as we continue our journey to rank the best tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe! We’ve played every track, and will continue to cement our list today.

The Road to the Top 96 will take place on the Shacknews Twitch channel today at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Follow our channel and hit the notification bell so you don’t miss any future episodes!

Thanks for tuning into our Mario Kart 8 Deluxe livestream! Let us know what you think of our list so far, and what track deserves the number one spot. We’ll see you on the next one.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

