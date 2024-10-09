ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 509 We're making progress in the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on Stevetendo!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting right back into our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough. It has been an interesting journey thus far, complete with me having to relearn how the controls work every time I start. For those who don’t know, the Wii version only had motion controls and when Nintendo updated Skyward Sword for the Switch, they added button and control stick control options. The controls are still messy but at least you can play the game without relying only on the motion controls.

During the last Skyward Sword episode, we made our way to the Earth Temple and defeated the boss that was inside. This evening we’ll make our way back to Skyloft and figure out where we have to go next. It’s been a while since I’ve played but I believe we have to make our way to the Lanayru Desert but I could be wrong. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough.

Past, present, and future all come together in the Lanayru desert!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites playthrough as well as more Dragon Quest XI. We finally took down the ice demon, Krystalinda, in Dragon Quest XI without having a leveling up session. As for BloodyRayne, the game semi-crashed a few times during a boss fight but we found a way to get through it. There will be a Shacker's Choice night coming up soon so stay tuned!

Folks around here should know by now that I’m a big Nintendo fan and will share my thoughts about pretty much anything the company puts out. Well, it turns out that Nintendo is coming out with an alarm clock that plays music and sounds from popular Nintendo Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey and the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It sounds like the Alarmo, the Nintendo clock, will be sold at one hundred dollars and that feels a little steep in my opinion. That being said, swing by the Stevetendo Show tonight for more of my thoughts regarding the Alarmo.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.