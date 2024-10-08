How to navigate to the Act 1 Fieldwork Tab - Destiny 2 Looking for the Act 1 Fieldwork Tab in Destiny 2? This is where to find it.

With a new episode underway in Destiny 2, we have a lot of new things to do, and sometimes, very simple tasks appear more complicated than they really are. We appear to have hit a new Bungie-moment with the Act 1 Fieldwork tab.

How to navigate to the Act 1 Fieldwork Tab - Destiny 2



Source: Shacknews

As part of the opening steps for Episode: Revenant, you will be asked to navigate to the Act 1 Fieldwork tab. This is actually very easy to do.

Go to the Last City, then into the building directly across from the spawn point and up the stairs to Eido. Interact with her and bring up her main menu. Push the green button under the Fieldwork Items portion of the menu, and that is it.



Source: Shacknews

Having played Destiny for a decade, I can honestly say that this kind of simple navigation issue happens far more than you might suspect, as Bungie can often assume things will be second nature to us a little sooner than they happen. It's akin to when they suddenly decide to change a core phrase in the game without telling us.

Now that you have access to this menu, you will be able to select different quests, or Fieldwork that will provide you with seasonal rewards to help you brew new tonics. If the message telling you to go to the fieldwork tab is stuck on your screen, I actually had to go to Orbit in order to get rid of it, so that should work for you, too.

Be sure to check out our Destiny 2 page for lots more helpful guides.