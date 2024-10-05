How to complete the Save A Horse Challenge in BitLife Are you ready to rustle up some horses in BitLife there, partner?

It's time to cowboy up in BitLife. Things take a turn towards Texas this week as the Save A Horse challenge arrives in the game. So, saddle up as we lead you on a trail to victory.

How to complete the Save A Horse Challenge in BitLife

To complete the Save A Horse challenge, you'll need to finish five different tasks over the course of a life. These are:

Be born in Texas

Become a veterinarian

Own an equestrian ranch

Buy 5+ horses

Hook up with 5+ men

This is always the easy one, just set your country to the United States when you start a new life and set the place to Houston, which is in Texas. For this step, it might also be a good idea to set your gender to female, as that will likely make the last step easier. Make sure you try hard in school, do extra subjects, stay healthy, and generally look after yourself to set yourself up well in later life.

Become a veterinarian



To become a veterinarian, you will need to go to the right school and study the correct subject. Biology or Chemistry will work as requirements to be a vet, so head off to college when you turn 18 and get your degree. If you are very lucky and you are on some kind of school team, you might even get a scholarship, which will really help with finances later.

When you get out of college, it's time to open the Jobs section. There might not be a veterinarian position there immediately, so take any job you can for a while because you need to start making that money, then switch to a vet position as soon as possible. You can also try to get a very high-paying job for a while, then switch. Just make sure you finish college before you rush off to be a movie star so you can get rich quickly.

Own an equestrian ranch

The real crux of this challenge is money. It's a good idea to lead a solid life on the right side of the law to ensure you don't cause yourself any headaches. To buy a house, you need to go to Activities and then Shopping. Scroll down to Real Estate Brokers and select one. Try to aim for a cheap enough ranch so that you get approved for the mortgage, unless you have lots of cash or a rich partner, of course.

Buy five or more horses

Now that you own a ranch, you will have unlocked the horse option under Pets in the activities menu, so start buying them up. Aim for cheap horses, where possible, as you do need to get five of them in total.

Hook up with five or more men



For hookups, just make your way to the dating app and get some hookups from there. This won't take long at all. Just age up as you need to, and make sure you are working on the other aspects of your life for the challenge.

And there you have it, the Save A Horse Challenge in BitLife. The real issue with this one is potentially money, so keep your earnings in mind, and you should be fine.