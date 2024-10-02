ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 506 More Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough. It feels like every time I start playing Skyward Sword for an episode, I have to give myself a crash course in the controls because they always seem to escape me. During the last episode, we dove from the sky down to the harsh heat of Eldin Volcano. We explored for a bit and made our way to the Earth Temple but unfortunately, we’ll have to find a key to get inside.

To find the key, we get to use one of the worst features in Legend of Zelda lore, dowsing. For those who don’t know, this is a mechanic that allows the player to search for something, like Zelda, with the help of the Goddess Sword. This was put into the game on the Nintendo Wii for motion controls. This evening we should make our way into the Earth Temple. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword playthrough.

Who knew the only way to travel through lava is by giant rock ball?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as a brand new playthrough starting up on Monday. It appears that we hit our first roadblock in Dragon Quest XI so some level grinding might be needed. As for the new series starting up, I have a few ideas for games to play but you'll just have to wait and see.

It’s October and that means it’s time for spooky stuff like scary video games on the Stevetendo Show. I have some spooky games prepared but I’m still undecided if I’m going to change up the current schedule for Halloween. It’s also a playoff baseball night in the Stevetendo Show house so we’ll be checking the Mets game during the show!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.