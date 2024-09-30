ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 504 Tonight could be the epic conclusion of Limbo on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re diving back into our Limbo playthrough. Limbo is a game that is part spooky, part puzzle solving. Up until last week, I didn’t really know anything about the game but I’m glad loyal Stevetendo Show viewer schwaycool selected this game with their Shacknews Twitch chat points. For those who might not know, you watch Shacknews live streams on Twitch, you earn points and can use those points to do things in chat. One option is selecting the next Stevetendo Show game for me to stream.

Limbo feels like the perfect way to start October gaming off and I know it’s technically September still. I have been told that there isn’t much left in Limbo so this might be a two-for-one Stevetendo Show night. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Limbo playthrough.

Limbo is the right amount of creepy and charming!

©Playdead

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. The plan is to finish Limbo this evening so we'll need a new game to play next week so start thinking of the next game you'd like to see on the show!

It’s almost October and that means scary games. I have already started the spookiness with Limbo but it doesn’t have to stop there. I have a few creepy games that I might bring out of their coffins this month but I’m not sure yet if I want to change the current schedule. That being said, I’m open to suggestions on scary games to play this month so stay tuned.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.