All Shorekeeper ascension and skill leveling materials and how to get them - Wuthering Waves Like all characters in Wuthering Waves, you will need a lot of materials to level up Shorekeeper.

With the Shorekeeper on the way, you will want to get to work gathering up all the materials that you are going to need to get her fully leveled. Believe me when I say that the Shorekeeper is a support slot powerhouse that will be worth your time.

All Ascension Materials for the Shorekeeper



Source: Kuro Games

The Shorekeeper will need the following materials to full rank up in Wuthering Waves.

LF Whisperin Core x4

MF Whisperin Core x12

HF Whisperin Core x12

FF Whisperin Core x4

Topological Confinement x46

Nova x60

All Forte level-up materials:

LF Whisperin Core x25

MF Whisperin Core x28

HF Whisperin Core x40

FF Whisperin Core x57

Lento Helix x25

Adagio Helix x28

Andante Helix x55

Presto Helix x67

Sentinel's Dagger x26

Where to get Whisperin Core

Whisperin Core is a resource that falls from certain enemy types, with the rarity of the drop being denoted by the level of the enemy. You can also get them from the Forgery Challenges, the Item Exchange Store, the Weapon Shop, and Synthesis, which allows you to trade in a number of lower-rank items to make one higher-rank version of a resource.

Whispering enemies can be found easily via the Guidebook in the enemies tab. Set it to track any of the following enemies to get some easy Whispering Core:

Autopuppet Scout

Chaserazor

Chasm Guardian

Flautist

Stonewall Bracer

Tambourinist

Aero, Electro, Glacio Predators

Fusion, Glacio, Havoc, and Spectro Prisms

How to get Lento, Adagio, Andante, and Presto Helix



Source: Shacknews

To get this, you will need to pay a visit to the Forgery Challenge: Misty Forest. If you go to the Forgery Challenge section of the Guidebook, you can teleport straight to it.

Where to get Topological Confinement



Source: Shacknews

This is the big one and can only be gotten from the Fallacy of No Nature boss that was added to the game in 1.3. To get to this fight, play through the story, and then he can be found at the Data Torrent in the Black Shores Archipelago. You will need to spend 60 Waveplate and you should get four from each fight.

Where to get Nova



Source: Shacknews

Nova can be found all along the beaches and at the foot of cliffs on the various islands that make up the Black Shores Archipelago. It tends to grow in clumps of one to three and can be found easily thanks to the glowing strands that grow from it.

How to get Sentinel’s Dagger

Sentinel’s Dagger can be gotten from the Jue boss fight, which can once again be found in the Guidebook. The Destined Confrontation fight against Jue can be found at Huanglong-Mt Firmament-Loong’s Crest.

And those are all the resources that you need to fully level the Shorekeeper. Be sure to check our Wuthering Waves page for more helpful guides.