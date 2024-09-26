Dragon Age: The Veilguard developers on core pillars & lessons learned Learn how the team behind Dragon Age: The Veilguard used lessons from previous Dragon Age games to craft the latest adventure.

We’re just over a month away from the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and we recently got to play the game at a press event. We also sat down with a couple of developers on the game to chat about the franchise’s past and how it led to the latest entry.

Head of video Greg Burke sat down with Art Director Matt Rhodes and Level Design Director Francois Chaput about their work on Dragon Age: The Veilguard. If you enjoyed our chat with them, subscribe to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for more insightful chats with developers.