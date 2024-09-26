New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dragon Age: The Veilguard developers on core pillars & lessons learned

Learn how the team behind Dragon Age: The Veilguard used lessons from previous Dragon Age games to craft the latest adventure.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
We’re just over a month away from the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and we recently got to play the game at a press event. We also sat down with a couple of developers on the game to chat about the franchise’s past and how it led to the latest entry.

Head of video Greg Burke sat down with Art Director Matt Rhodes and Level Design Director Francois Chaput about their work on Dragon Age: The Veilguard. If you enjoyed our chat with them, subscribe to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel for more insightful chats with developers.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

