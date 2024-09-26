How to solve the Suthorn Ruins shield statue puzzle - The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Stuck on the statue and shield puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom? Have no fear.

The start of a game always introduces a lot of new mechanics, and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is no different. If you are stuck on the shield statue puzzle in Suthorn Ruins, then you likely forgot about an important one.

Solving the statue puzzle involves using our new friend Tri. All you need to do is aim Zelda at the statue, then hold the X button. When you let go, Tri will rush in a straight line toward whatever you were aiming at and merge with the object. This will allow you to move the object with you when you move.

When Tri reaches the statue, it will merge with the shield, allowing you to move it around and connect your wand to the object with a green line of energy. Remember, you learned this mechanic when you first arrived in the ruins; it’s just not something that might instantly come to mind when faced with this puzzle.

Walk backward away from the statue with the shield. It will be stuck for a few moments until you pull back far enough, and then it will break off the statue. This will cause the door to open, and you can proceed further into the Suthorn Ruins.

Beyond the door is your first real boss fight, and it's a fun one.