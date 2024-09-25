Best Ultimate Team Starter Pack - EA Sports FC 25 Start your Ultimate Team off the right way with these superior starter packs in EA Sports FC 25.

Ultimate Team is easily one of the most successful modes in a sports game of all time. EA FC 25’s Ultimate Team is a game unto itself, where you collect players, either by buying them specifically or through packs.

When you start playing the mod, you will get a free starter pack, and because these costly modes inspire a lot of min/maxing, you likely want to know which is the best Ultimate Team starter pack.

Best Ultimate Team Starter Pack - EA Sports FC 25



Source: Electronic Arts

When you first start your Ultimate Team, you will need to pick from nine different Starter Packs, all of which are related to a country.

Argentina

Brazil

England

France

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Portugal

Spain



While you might be tempted to hear the pride sound of your favorite national anthem and dive into your favorite country's pack, that might not be the best practice. In fact, the best starter pack to pick in Ultimate Team for EA Sports FC 25 is England.

Yes, the home of the beautiful game is a great option because of just how many Premier League players end up in this pack. Players like Kane, Foden, Halland, and Bellingham are all potential drops from this and would set you up very nicely.

If, for some reason, you dislike the idea of going for the England pack, then France is the next best option. It goes without saying that Mbappe is an option, as are Kante and Rudiger, so there are no complaints about player quality there.

This is not to say that the other packs do not contain good players; they do, but they are very spread out across a large number of leagues, and that means there could be some difficulty with chemistry further down the line.