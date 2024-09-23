ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 501 It's a Shacker's Choice night on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re starting a brand new playthrough. It’s a Shacker’s Choice night on the show and I’m looking forward to it. Loyal friend of the Stevetendo Show, Pup Nitro, has spent their hard earned Shack points to pick the newest game for me to play on the show. For those who don’t know, you collect points in the Twitch chat by watching the livestream to spend on things like being able to highlight a chat message or select the next game to play.

We’re playing Limbo and I don’t really know anything about this game other than it being part scary and part puzzle solving. By the look of it, it has a simple charm and will make me toss my controller in the air at the same time. Pup Nitro hasn’t steered me wrong with Shacker’s Choice night so I’m excited. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for another Shacker’s Choice night with Limbo!

We're starting Halloween month early with Limbo!

©Playdead

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the program is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. The action is heating up in both games and on the plus side, Skyward Sword motion controls haven't made me throw my controller against the wall yet.

I want to thank everyone who popped into the five hundredth episode of the Stevetendo Show last week. That isn’t the only anniversary we’re celebrating as September marks four years of the Show. No sports in the Stevetendo Show house this evening so all our attention will be on Limbo!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.