Like A Dragon: Yakuza TV series cast Here are the actors appearing in Prime Video's Yakuza TV series.

Amazon’s Like A Dragon: Yakuza show is a live-action adaptation of SEGA’s long-running video game franchise. The show features an ensemble of actors who bring the beloved crew of characters to life. If you’re interested in learning more about who plays who in the Yakuza show, we’ve got a full cast list for Like A Dragon: Yakuza.

Like A Dragon: Yakuza cast

Ryoma Takeuchi - Kazuma Kiryu

Ryoma Takeuchi plays Kazuma Kiryu, the protagonist of Like A Dragon. Takeuchi is known for his role in the Kamen Rider series.

Kento Kaku - Akira Nishikiyama

Akira Nishikiyama is played by Kento Kaku. His roles span live-action and animated Japanese projects.

Munetaka Aoki - Goro Majima

Munetaka Aoki plays Goro Majima. You may recognize him from Godzilla Minus One.

Those are the confirmed cast members for Like A Dragon: Yakuza. We'll be sure to update this article as more actors join the cast.