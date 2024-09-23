New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Like A Dragon: Yakuza TV series cast

Here are the actors appearing in Prime Video's Yakuza TV series.
Donovan Erskine
Prime Video
Amazon’s Like A Dragon: Yakuza show is a live-action adaptation of SEGA’s long-running video game franchise. The show features an ensemble of actors who bring the beloved crew of characters to life. If you’re interested in learning more about who plays who in the Yakuza show, we’ve got a full cast list for Like A Dragon: Yakuza.

Like A Dragon: Yakuza cast

Ryoma Takeuchi - Kazuma Kiryu

Side by side images of Ryoma Takeuchi and Kazuma Kiryu.

Ryoma Takeuchi plays Kazuma Kiryu, the protagonist of Like A Dragon. Takeuchi is known for his role in the Kamen Rider series.

Kento Kaku - Akira Nishikiyama

Side by side images of Kento Kaku and Akira Nishikiyama.

Akira Nishikiyama is played by Kento Kaku. His roles span live-action and animated Japanese projects.

Munetaka Aoki - Goro Majima

Side by side images of Munetaka Aoki and Goro Majima.

Munetaka Aoki plays Goro Majima. You may recognize him from Godzilla Minus One.

Those are the confirmed cast members for Like A Dragon: Yakuza. We'll be sure to update this article as more actors join the cast.

News Editor
Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

