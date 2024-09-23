September 2024 PlayStation State of Play announced for tomorrow Sony will share 20 minutes of news regarding upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games during the presentation.

Fresh off a series of announcements and high-profile releases, Sony has announced a PlayStation State of Play showcase for tomorrow. The broadcast will run for roughly 20 minutes, with news for upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games.

Sony announced tomorrow’s State of Play in a blog post. The broadcast will take place on September 24, 2024, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.



Sony kept details about the showcase brief, but said it will feature “games from studios around the world.”

