September 2024 PlayStation State of Play announced for tomorrow

Sony will share 20 minutes of news regarding upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games during the presentation.
Donovan Erskine
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Fresh off a series of announcements and high-profile releases, Sony has announced a PlayStation State of Play showcase for tomorrow. The broadcast will run for roughly 20 minutes, with news for upcoming PS5 and PS VR2 games.

Sony announced tomorrow’s State of Play in a blog post. The broadcast will take place on September 24, 2024, at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. It’ll be streamed on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Deacon riding his motorcycle through a field.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony kept details about the showcase brief, but said it will feature “games from studios around the world.”

You can expect to read the biggest announcements from tomorrow’s State of Play right here on Shacknews.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

