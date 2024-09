EA Sports FC 25 exact global release times The ref's whistle is about to blow on a new EA Sports FC game. Here are the global release times so you can prepare for kickoff.

As kickoff looms for EA Sports FC 25, we will all have to contend with one of the worst elements of modern gaming: the staggered release.

If you buy the Ultimate Edition or subscribe to EA Play, Electronic Arts' subscription service, you will get access to the game earlier than the average fan. EA Play subscribers will get 10 hours of playtime early before getting full access on release day. Ultimate Edition and EA Play Pro subscribers will get unlimited access to the game prior to launch.

Nothing in life is ever easy or straightforward, not even kicking a virtual football.

EA Sports FC 25 early unlock time for consoles (PlayStation Xbox, Nintendo Switch)

Timezone Unlock Time PT 12:00 am September 20 CT 12:00 am September 20 ET 12:00 am September 20 BST 12:00 am September 20 CEST 12:00 am September 20 CST 12:00 am September 20 AEST 12:00 am September 20 NZST 12:00 am September 20

EA Sports FC 25 early unlock time for PC

Timezone Unlock Time PT 9:00 pm September 19 CT 11:00 pm September 19 ET 12:00 am September 20 BST 5:00 am September 20 CEST 6:00 am September 20 CST 12:00 pm September 20 AEST 2:00 pm September 20 NZST 4:00 pm September 20

Source: Electronic Arts

EA Sports FC 25 global unlock time for full release on consoles (PlayStation Xbox, Nintendo Switch)

Timezone Unlock Time PT 12:00 am September 27 CT 12:00 am September 27 ET 12:00 am September 27 BST 12:00 am September 27 CEST 12:00 am September 27 CST 12:00 am September 27 AEST 12:00 am September 27 NZST 12:00 am September 27

EA Sports FC 25 global unlock time for full release on PC

Timezone Unlock Time PT 9:00 pm September 26 CT 11:00 pm September 26 ET 12:00 am September 27 BST 5:00 am September 27 CEST 6:00 am September 27 CST 12:00 pm September 27 AEST 2:00 pm September 27 NZST 4:00 pm September 27