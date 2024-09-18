ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 500 It's time for the 500th episode extravaganza!

It feels like it has been a long time coming but tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re celebrating the five hundredth episode of the series. It has been a wild ride where we have made new friends as well as enjoyed plenty of fun times. That being said, I have used the platform to have my first interaction with plenty of games. It has also been used to give games another look and that’s what we’re going to do this evening.

If you have watched any of the prior Stevetendo Show episodes, I have made it clear that I don’t enjoy Mega Man 11 but episode 500 felt like the perfect time to give it another chance. I remember playing the demo at PAX East years ago and not liking it so that was the first red flag I had with the game. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for Mega Man 11 and to celebrate five hundred Stevetendo Show episodes!

Super fighting robot, Mega Man!

©Nintendo/Capcom

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the program is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as more Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. Shacker's Choice night is next Monday too so stay tuned as well start playing Limbo on the Nintendo Switch.

Not only is this month the five hundredth episode of the Stevetendo Show, it’s also the four year anniversary of the start of the series. If you had told me that I would be five hundred episodes deep and still going, I don’t think I would have believed you. The support for the show is always appreciated and I want to thank everyone who has made the Stevetendo Show what it is!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.