Update 1.2 release date and contents - Zenless Zone Zero Update 1.2 for Zenless Zone Zero is a big one, with new characters, missions, events, and a whole new region.

If you have been enjoying life as a Proxy in Zenless Zone Zero, then you will be eagerly awaiting the release of update 1.2. It is going to be full to the brim with new characters, events, features, and a whole new area to explore.

Update 1.2 release date and contents - Zenless Zone Zero

Source: HoYoverse

The release date for update 1.2 of Zenless Zone Zero is September 25, 2024, and it will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android. Sorry, Xboxers, while Genshin Impact is on the way to Microsoft’s platform, there is still no news of a Zenless Zone Zero release date.

The biggest addition to the game will be the Outer Ring, a new area that Wise, Belle, and the Hares must explore. This area is home to the Sons of Calydon, who will be giving us plenty of new characters to play as, with both Caesar King and Burnice White getting banners in this update.

Events

The 1.2 update will bring a whole bunch of events, and you can even grab a character for free from one of them.

Overlord’s Feast - this event will reward a free Lucy and involves fixing up an old diner. It seems that this will act as your business in the Outer Ring, much like the video rental store in New Eridu.

- this event will reward a free Lucy and involves fixing up an old diner. It seems that this will act as your business in the Outer Ring, much like the video rental store in New Eridu. Bizarre Brigade - a new game will be featured in Asha’s Arcade for a limited time.

- a new game will be featured in Asha’s Arcade for a limited time. Roaming the Ether - A rare find by the Cunning Hares of an old computer in Hollow Zero will lead to some potentially explosive information.

- A rare find by the Cunning Hares of an old computer in Hollow Zero will lead to some potentially explosive information. Ridu for You - this will be a puzzle event based at the Newsstand in New Eridu.

- this will be a puzzle event based at the Newsstand in New Eridu. 141 Friendship Fair - Sjal will be opening up a new market, and you will need to track down specific items for her.

- Sjal will be opening up a new market, and you will need to track down specific items for her. Phantom Hunt - Rain needs help to deal with some troublesome enemies in the Hollow.

There will also be a range of login events that will net you 10 Encrypted Mastertapes and 10 Boopon tickets.

Interesting new features

Source: HoYoverse

If you wish to switch your main character, you will now be able to do so as a new feature is being added that allows you to play as either Belle or Wise whenever you wish. By far, the best new feature will be the ability to store some energy when you are offline, so if life happens, you won’t just lose a bunch of energy.

There will be some new Drive Discs on the way as well, which are no doubt highly suited to our new characters, Caesar and Burnice. Proto Punk increases the effect of Shields and offers a damage boost when any squad member pulls off a Defensive Assist or Evasis Assist. Chaos Jaxx will increase anomaly Proficiency and increase Fire and Electric damage.

There will also be limited-time S Rank W-Engines available for both characters, with the Tusks of Fury and Flamemaker Shakers getting their own banners as well.

All Banners in Zenless Zone Zero 1.2

The banner details are as follows, so make sure you save your resources for the characters and items you really want.

Caesar’s Banner - September 25 to October 16 - will feature Piper and Anton as A-Ranks

Bernice's Banner - October 16 to November 4 - will feature Lucy and Nicole as A-Ranks

Phase 1 W-Engine Banner - September 25 to October 16 - Tusks of Fury, Drill Rig - Red Axis, Roaring Ride

Phase 2 W-Engine Banner - Flamemaker Shaker, Kaboom the Cannon, The Vault

For more Zenless Zone Zero news and guide, be sure to check out our Zenless Zone Zero page.