ShackStream: F-Zero 99 Anniversary Celebration

Today is the first anniversary of the suprise shadow drop release of futuristic battle royale racing game F-Zero 99 and Shacknews is going to celebrate this momentous occasion.

This may be somewhat surprising to read, but F-Zero 99 is responsible for my renewed effort to continue the turnaround effort here at Shacknews. The day before the game's surprise announcement, I was about to give up on my games media career.

What a difference a day would make, as F-Zero 99's release opened my eyes in a major way. The fact that this game exists and that Nintendo has supported it with updates, special events, and new modes is proof that anything is possible if you never stop believing.

F-Zero 99 is the best online game Nintendo has ever shipped, in my opinion. Check out my F-Zero 99 review to learn more about the game and how this will go down in history as a pivotal moment in the franchise's history.

While some F-Zero fans are still waiting for a "new entry" in the franchise, I remain thoroughly entertained by F-Zero 99. It's not every day that your favorite video game of all time is released, and today we will celebrate its unlikely existence by playing the game and showcasing just how magical video games can be.

