ShackStream: F-Zero 99 Anniversary Celebration

It's the first anniversary of the release of F-Zero 99, and Shacknews CEO Asif Khan will be streaming the futuristic battle royale racing game in celebration of this momentous occasion.
Asif Khan
Today is the first anniversary of the suprise shadow drop release of futuristic battle royale racing game F-Zero 99 and Shacknews is going to celebrate this momentous occasion.

Our special F-Zero 99 Anniversary celebration livestream goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 10:30 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

If you missed the stream, be sure to check out the VOD on the ShacknewsVODs YouTube channel.

This may be somewhat surprising to read, but F-Zero 99 is responsible for my renewed effort to continue the turnaround effort here at Shacknews. The day before the game's surprise announcement, I was about to give up on my games media career.

What a difference a day would make, as F-Zero 99's release opened my eyes in a major way. The fact that this game exists and that Nintendo has supported it with updates, special events, and new modes is proof that anything is possible if you never stop believing.

F-Zero 99 is the best online game Nintendo has ever shipped, in my opinion. Check out my F-Zero 99 review to learn more about the game and how this will go down in history as a pivotal moment in the franchise's history.

While some F-Zero fans are still waiting for a "new entry" in the franchise, I remain thoroughly entertained by F-Zero 99. It's not every day that your favorite video game of all time is released, and today we will celebrate its unlikely existence by playing the game and showcasing just how magical video games can be.

Join the fun tonight at 10:30 p.m. EDT on our Shacknews Twitch channel.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

