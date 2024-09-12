MultiVersus to add The Powerpuff Girls and Nubia in Season 3 MultiVersus Season 3 is slated to kick off in less than a week.

As MultiVersus Season 2 winds down, Player First Games is teasing what’s next for the platform fighter. Season 3 of MultiVersus will add new fighters in The Powerpuff Girls and Nubia, as well as new cosmetics and a Gremlins-inspired map.

Player First Games announced The Power Puff Girls for MultiVersus in a new gameplay trailer. When selecting The Power Puff Girls, players will control all three members: Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. They’re an Assassin class character, meaning we can expect quick, powerful attacks at the sacrifice of defense. The trailer also reveals that there will be a skin that turns them into The Rowdyruff Boys, the all-male counterpart of The Powerpuff Girls.

MultiVersus Season 3 will also add Nubia as a playable character. The queen of the Amazon, DC fans will likely know Nubia from her interactions with Wonder Woman. In addition to the new playable characters, Player First Games has revealed Midnight Showing, a movie theater map based on the original Gremlins movie.

The Powerpuff Girls will be released when MultiVersus Season 3 begins on September 17, with Nubia coming later in the season. For more news on Warner Bros.’ platform fighter, bookmark our MultiVersus topic page.