MultiVersus to add The Powerpuff Girls and Nubia in Season 3

MultiVersus Season 3 is slated to kick off in less than a week.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
WB Games
1

As MultiVersus Season 2 winds down, Player First Games is teasing what’s next for the platform fighter. Season 3 of MultiVersus will add new fighters in The Powerpuff Girls and Nubia, as well as new cosmetics and a Gremlins-inspired map.

Player First Games announced The Power Puff Girls for MultiVersus in a new gameplay trailer. When selecting The Power Puff Girls, players will control all three members: Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. They’re an Assassin class character, meaning we can expect quick, powerful attacks at the sacrifice of defense. The trailer also reveals that there will be a skin that turns them into The Rowdyruff Boys, the all-male counterpart of The Powerpuff Girls.

MultiVersus Season 3 will also add Nubia as a playable character. The queen of the Amazon, DC fans will likely know Nubia from her interactions with Wonder Woman. In addition to the new playable characters, Player First Games has revealed Midnight Showing, a movie theater map based on the original Gremlins movie.

The Powerpuff Girls will be released when MultiVersus Season 3 begins on September 17, with Nubia coming later in the season. For more news on Warner Bros.’ platform fighter, bookmark our MultiVersus topic page.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

