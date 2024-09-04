ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 495 The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword begins tonight on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re starting up a brand new playthrough on the show. It feels like we have played all the Legend of Zelda games on the Stevetendo Show but that isn’t true. Case in point, we’re starting a Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD playthrough. The word on Skyward Sword is that it’s one of, if not the worst Legend of Zelda game in the series and quite frankly, I agree.

I have used the Stevetendo Show as a platform to play some games for the first time but this time I’m going to use the show to beat a game for the first time. I have tried numerous times to beat Skyward Sword and each time I have given up. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for the start of a Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD playthrough.

Welcome to Skyloft!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the program is more of our Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past playthrough as well as more Dragon Quest XI. If all goes well, we'll finish A Link to the Past next week and will need a new game to play. As for Dragon Quest XI, we're hunting the colored orbs needed to save the world so stay tuned!

