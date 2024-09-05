All melee weapon combos - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Melee combos are incredibly important in Space Marine 2, but a list of them can be hard to find in the game.
Combination attacks in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are hugely important and can mean the difference between winning and losing a fight. This is the full melee combo list for all weapons.
All melee weapon combos - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Each melee weapon in Space Marine 2 has its own combos, but finding the list in the game can be a little tricky. Let this article act as an excellent quick reference for when you need them.
Combos are performed by quickly pressing or holding the melee button on your mouse or controller in different sequences. Remember, the heavy attacks deliver a strong blow that breaks guard and can stagger enemies, and they are unleashed when you release the button, which is essential to keep in mind for combos.
Combat Knife
Don’t be fooled; the combat knife is a monster and has the greatest single-target damage potential in the game.
- Light Combo - Press, Press, Press, Press
- Heavy Combo - Hold, Press, Press
- Heavy Swing - Hold
- Right Skull Crusher - Press, Hold
- Left Skull Crusher - Press, Press, Hold
- Whirlwind Slash - Press, Press, Press, Hold
- Distant Stab - While evading or sprinting - Hold
Chainsword
The Chainsword is a solid all-around weapon. It can deal with swarms well and has a reasonable single-target damage output.
- Light Combo - Press, Press, Press, Press
- Quick Punch - Hold
- Front Kick - Press, Hold
- Shoulder Bash - Press, Press, Hold
- Stomp - Press, Press, Press, Hold
- Whirl Slash - While evading or sprinting - Hold
Power Sword
For my money, it is the best melee weapon in the game. This beast is mildly complicated and requires stance-switching to ensure that you are doing your best with it in each situation.
- Switch Style between Speed and Power - Hold
- Speed Style Combo - Press, Press, Press, Press
- Power Style Combo - Press, Press, Press
- Air Thrust/Whirl Slash - While evading or sprinting - Hold
- Power Rake - Hold in the middle of a combo
- Power Whirl - Press, wait for a moment for your character to stance switch, then hold
Thunder Hammer
This is for mob smashing; it is less effective against single targets.
- Infinite Light Combo - Press, Press, Press, Press, and just keep going
- Ground Slam - Press, Hold
- Pommel Smash - While evading or sprinting - Hold
- Aftershock - Hold. Performing this after an Infinite Light Combo will boost the damage for every 1.45 seconds of combo time.
Power Fist
I feel like this weapon will really shine if they ever introduce Terminator armor. It’s a little slow for me, but you might have fun with it.
- Light Combo - Press, Press, Press, Press
- Heavy Combo - Hold, Hold, Hold, Hold
- Thrust Jab - Hold
- Backfist - Press, Hold
- Hammer Hook - Press, Press, Hold
- Backfist 2 - Press, Press, Press, Hold
- Thrust Jab 2 - Press, Press, Press, Press, Hold
- Cannon Punch - While evading or sprinting - Hold
- Power Amplification - You are immune to knockback while Holding
And there you have it, all the combos for the current crop of melee weapons. If you would like to read more helpful guides for the game, be sure to check our Space Marine 2 page.
-
Aidan O'Brien posted a new article, All melee weapon combos - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2