All melee weapon combos - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Each melee weapon in Space Marine 2 has its own combos, but finding the list in the game can be a little tricky. Let this article act as an excellent quick reference for when you need them.

Combos are performed by quickly pressing or holding the melee button on your mouse or controller in different sequences. Remember, the heavy attacks deliver a strong blow that breaks guard and can stagger enemies, and they are unleashed when you release the button, which is essential to keep in mind for combos.

Combat Knife

Don’t be fooled; the combat knife is a monster and has the greatest single-target damage potential in the game.

Light Combo - Press, Press, Press, Press

Heavy Combo - Hold, Press, Press

Heavy Swing - Hold

Right Skull Crusher - Press, Hold

Left Skull Crusher - Press, Press, Hold

Whirlwind Slash - Press, Press, Press, Hold

Distant Stab - While evading or sprinting - Hold

Chainsword

The Chainsword is a solid all-around weapon. It can deal with swarms well and has a reasonable single-target damage output.

Light Combo - Press, Press, Press, Press

Quick Punch - Hold

Front Kick - Press, Hold

Shoulder Bash - Press, Press, Hold

Stomp - Press, Press, Press, Hold

Whirl Slash - While evading or sprinting - Hold

Power Sword

For my money, it is the best melee weapon in the game. This beast is mildly complicated and requires stance-switching to ensure that you are doing your best with it in each situation.

Switch Style between Speed and Power - Hold

Speed Style Combo - Press, Press, Press, Press

Power Style Combo - Press, Press, Press

Air Thrust/Whirl Slash - While evading or sprinting - Hold

Power Rake - Hold in the middle of a combo

Power Whirl - Press, wait for a moment for your character to stance switch, then hold

Thunder Hammer

This is for mob smashing; it is less effective against single targets.

Infinite Light Combo - Press, Press, Press, Press, and just keep going

Ground Slam - Press, Hold

Pommel Smash - While evading or sprinting - Hold

Aftershock - Hold. Performing this after an Infinite Light Combo will boost the damage for every 1.45 seconds of combo time.

Power Fist

I feel like this weapon will really shine if they ever introduce Terminator armor. It’s a little slow for me, but you might have fun with it.

Light Combo - Press, Press, Press, Press

Heavy Combo - Hold, Hold, Hold, Hold

Thrust Jab - Hold

Backfist - Press, Hold

Hammer Hook - Press, Press, Hold

Backfist 2 - Press, Press, Press, Hold

Thrust Jab 2 - Press, Press, Press, Press, Hold

Cannon Punch - While evading or sprinting - Hold

Power Amplification - You are immune to knockback while Holding

And there you have it, all the combos for the current crop of melee weapons.