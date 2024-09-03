How to get Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Twitch Drops Are you in the mood for free gubbins to celebrate the arrival of Space Marine 2? Bless the Emperor, for we have you covered.

The Emperor protects, brothers. He also gives us some nice free stuff, such as Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Twitch Drops. If you want your weapons to look good while smiting the heretic, then this is how to get some free skins.

How to get Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Twitch Drops

Source: Saber Interactive

You will need to follow a few steps in order to get your hands on these free goodies.

Sign in to your PROS account. If you don’t have one, set one up for free. PROS is the online portal for Saber Interactive and some other developers, so it might prove useful for other games that you play.

In the top right of the main page, open your account menu.

Click on the Settings portion of the drop-down menu.

Click on the Connections tab on the left side of the screen.

Under the Twitch section, hit the Connect button.

You should get a pop-up asking you to authorize the connection as long as you are logged into Twitch. If you are not, then do so now.

Now that your accounts are connected, you can earn some nice Twitch-themed skins for some of the weapons available in the game. The Bolt Rifle and Chainsword skin are available from general Twitch drops, the Powerfist is available from VIP streamers, and the Bolt Pistol is only available from supporting a streamer.

Porphyr Shield Chainsword - Watch one hour of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 between September 4, 2024, 9 am PT and September 16, 2024, 5:59 pm PT.

- Watch one hour of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 between September 4, 2024, 9 am PT and September 16, 2024, 5:59 pm PT. Porphyr Shield Bolt Rifle - Watch one hour of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 between September 17, 2024, 3 pm PT and September 30, 2024, 2:59 pm PT.

- Watch one hour of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 between September 17, 2024, 3 pm PT and September 30, 2024, 2:59 pm PT. Porphyr Shield Powerfist - Watch one hour of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on VIP Streamer channels between September 4, 2024, 9 am PT and September 30, 2024, 5:59 pm PT. You can find a list of the VIP streamers by scrolling down the page here.

- Watch one hour of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on VIP Streamer channels between September 4, 2024, 9 am PT and September 30, 2024, 5:59 pm PT. You can find a list of the VIP streamers by scrolling down the page here. Porphyr Shield Bolt Pistol - Gift a minimum of 2 subscriptions of any tier to any channel streaming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 between September 4, 2024, 9 am PT and September 30, 2024, 5:59 pm PT to earn the Porphyr Shield Bolt Pistol skin.

When you join a stream, watch for a message at the top of the chat that will let you know if they are part of the campaign or not. You also do not need to watch the full hour in one go, and you can break it up between as many sessions of channels as you like.

Now that you know how to get your Twitch Drops, check out our Space Marine 2 page for more helpful guides.