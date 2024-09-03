All secret Loong Scale boss locations - Black Myth: Wukong The quest of the Loong Scales will bring you to make secret areas in Black Myth: Wukong.

The Loong Bosses are a secret group of enemies in Black Myth: Wukong. Defeating them all is quite the task, but it’s worth it due to some great rewards that will make your life much easier.

Where to find all the Loong Bosses in Black Myth: Wukong

To find all the Loong Bosses in Black Myth: Wukong, you will first need the Loong Scale. This can be found in Chapter 2. After you fight the King and Second Prince of the Flowing Sands just outside Sandgate Village in Chapter 2, make your way to the left, down into the caves near the Valley of Despair Shrine.

Here, you will find another member of the royal family, the First Prince of the Flowing Sands. During this fight, you can have him charge into the ornate wall on the side of the cave, and he will smash a hole in it. You can then head through the hole after the fight to find the Loong Scale.

Should you not manage that, you can use the Wandering Wight Spirit to headbutt through the wall yourself. Now that we have the Loong Scale, it is time to track down the four Loong bosses.

When you are close to them in the game, you will start to hear a voice talking to you, reciting a poem about the bosses. It’s a good way to know you are getting close to where you need to be to access the fights.

Chapter 1 - Red Loong

Red Loong can be found in the Forest of Wolves in Chapter 1. Spawn at the Outside the Forest Shrine, then make your way down the path, taking the first left. From there, you will be taking almost every left to come to a raised bank that you can jump up. This will bring you to a pool and a waterfall. Stand in front of the waterfall and you will be prompted to use the Scales.

This will stop the water, allowing you access to Red Loong’s hiding place, the Loong Claw Grove.

Chapter 2 - Black Loong

Black Loong is located at the Rockrest Flat Shrine in Fright Cliff, Chapter 2. When you get to the Shrine, look to the right and you will see a falling wall of sand at the top of some stairs. Once again use the Loong Scales to stop the sand, and you can enter the Hidden Loong Cavern to fight the Black Loong.

Chapter 3 - Cyan Loong

Cyan Loong can be found on Turtle Island in the Bitter Lake in Chapter 3. You will be able to explore Turtle Island by playing through the story until the massive turtle comes to life and you handle a boss fight on the snow peaks that cover its back. When that is done, explore the right side of the turtle’s back to find Cyan Loong, who appears to be frozen on the edge of the island.

Chapter 4 - Yellow Loong

Yellow Long can be found near the Relief of the Fallen Loong Shrine in Webbed Hollow. You will need to have defeated all three previous bosses for Yellow Long to appear here. When you finally beat Yellow Loong, you will get the Sea-Supporting Tendon that you can use to craft the Golden Loong Staff, the Golden Carp curio, some Kun Steel, and most importantly, his staff which, when collected, will give you the Golden Lining Transformation.

Now that you know where to find all the hidden Loong bosses be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page for more helpful guides.