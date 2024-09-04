Full Campaign and Operations missions list - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Wondering how many missions there are to play through in Space Marine 2? Here is the full list.

If you are getting ready to dive into Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, then you may be wondering how many missions there are in the campaign. Read on to find out exactly how much Xeno and Heretic butt you will be kicking.

There are a total of six missions throughout the campaign, which can be played as either a single-player experience or co-op with friends. There are also six Operations that can be played through matchmaking (you will get bots in the unlikely event of no one being available) or, once again, with friends in co-op mode.

Campaign Missions

The six campaign missions and the planet they take place on are as follows:

Mission 1: Skyfire (Kadaku)

Mission 2: Severance (Kadaku)

Mission 3: Machinus Divinitus (Avarax)

Mission 4: Servant of the Machine (Avarax)

Mission 5: Voidsong (Avarax)

Mission 6: Dawn’s Descent (Demerium)

Operations Missions

The six Operations missions are as follows:

Mission 1: Inferno (Kadaku)

Mission 2: Decapitation (Kadaku)

Mission 3: Vox Liberatus (Avarax)

Mission 4: Reliquary (Demerium)

Mission 5: Fall of Atreus

Mission 6: Ballistic Engine (Avarax)

Now, don’t be fooled by the low counts; these are quite long missions. You can easily look at an hour or more for many of them, depending on the difficulty and your level. The last campaign mission is also extremely long, I’d say this one took me close to two hours to get through. There are also cutscenes, some wandering around the battle barge, and general exposition to get through, adding bulk to the campaign.

The Operations are very interesting because they tie into the main missions. They give you insight into what other teams of Space Marines are doing to try and win this war while Titus, Charon, and Gadriel are working through the main campaign. This is where you get to pick your own class, weapons, skills, and more, and it’s a hugely fun part of the game.

Now that you know how many missions are in the game, be sure to check out our Space Marine 2 page for more useful guides.