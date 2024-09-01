How to change your Transformation - Black Myth: Wukong The right Transformation can be a real game changer in Black Myth: Wukong.

Transformations are a vital part of combat in Black Myth: Wukong. They allow you to change into the form of a previously defeated enemy, giving you access to new moves. This is how to change which Transformation you are using.

How to change Transformation in Black Myth: Wukong

To change your equipped Transformation, you will need to visit a Shrine, select Self-Advance, and then select Set Spells. The fourth glyph represents your Transformation slot, and by hovering over it, you will be able to see all your available Transformation. Click on the one you wish to use, and you’ll then be able to use it in combat.

There are 10 Transformations in total, and all of them involve taking down some formidable enemies or unlocking some secrets. To use them, hold the right trigger and then hit the B button on the Xbox controller or Circle on the PlayStation.

This will cause you to use the Transformation to become whatever the relevant enemy is, getting access to a new moveset. More importantly, you get a whole new health bar to run through, and this can be a tremendous help in boss fights.

Remember, your Transformation is a spell that is powered by Qi, so you will need to work on ways to get it back if you hope to use it often. The easiest way to earn Qi in combat is to hit something. Doing so will earn you a small amount of Qi, but nothing too dramatic.

You can also use the Sunset of the Nine Skies drink in your Gourd to regain Qi each time you drink from it. This can be found in Chapter 4 if you explore near the Court of the Illumination Shrine in the Temple of Yellow Flowers.

The good news is that resting at a shrine will refill all your Qi, so make sure you do it prior to boss fights or moments that are giving you a sense of dread, and you will likely be happy you did.

Now that you know how to change your Transformation, be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page for more helpful guides.