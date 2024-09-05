How to heal - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Battle damage comes with the job in Space Marine 2. This is how to heal yourself in service of the Emperor.

Space Marine 2 mixes up the formula a little bit and gives you more ways to heal yourself. The result is dynamic but challenging combat, where each engagement will be a challenge.

How to heal yourself in Space Marine 2

Screenshot by Shacknews

You can heal yourself in Space Marine 2 by damaging enemies with melee attacks within a small window of time after you are hurt, using med kits, or performing executions. It is also important to note that there is a difference between your health and your armor, but both of them can be replenished with skilled play.

One of the most reliable ways to heal is by using med kits called Medicae Stimms. These can be found scattered around the various levels in the game. You can carry up to two of them at a time, and when you use them, they will heal roughly 50% of your total health. This happens pretty much instantly after a quick animation.

Another great way to get back some health is to melee attack enemies after you have taken some damage. Much like in Bloodborne, you can trade health with enemies this way, but you do want to be careful as if they stun or interrupt your animations, you are going to have a bad time. You will know you can heal back some health because your red health bar will have a bright, white segment, referred to as Contested Health. This represents how much damage you can heal if you use some quick follow-up attacks, an execution, or a Gun Strike.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Performing executions can get back some health if you perform one within the window where your health bar is white instead of completely depleted but is mostly focused on getting back armor. Your armor will appear as broken, off-white bars under your red health bar, and every time you perform an Execution while missing some, you’ll get a percentage of it back.

Armor is important, as it eats up damage before you start losing health, and it can replenish itself between fights as long as there is something left in the armor section. Another way to get back some armor is with a Gun Strike. These are done after you have perfectly dodged something, as it opens up a window to take a shot with your secondary weapon and will replenish some armor.

So, all in all, it’s a pretty dynamic system that you can take advantage of to keep you alive. Not getting injured isn’t really an option in Space Marine 2, as being in the thick of the fighting is a fundamental aspect of the game. Taking proper advantage of the opportunities that come your way to heal is what will keep you standing tall for the Emperor.

Now that you know how to heal yourself be sure to check out our Space Marine 2 page for more useful guides.