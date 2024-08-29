Star Wars Outlaws global release times

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Find out when Star Wars Outlaws releases in your time zone.
Star Wars Outlaws is nearly here, bringing about the first open-world game in the iconic universe. If you’ve been looking forward to playing and are counting down the minutes until you can do so, we’ve got the global release times for Star Wars Outlaws right here.

A map of the world, with labels showing the release times for Star Wars Outlaws in various regions.

Source: Ubisoft

The above map was provided by Ubisoft and shows the release times for Star Wars Outlaws in regions around the world.

Los Angeles

  • PC: August 29 at 9 p.m. PT
  • Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. PT

Mexico City

  • PC: August 29 at 10 p.m. CT
  • Consoles: August 30 at 12 am CT

New York

  • PC: August 30, 12 a.m. ET
  • Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. ET

London

  • PC: August 29 at 11 PM BST
  • Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. BST

Sao Paulo

  • PC: August 30 at 1 a.m. BRT
  • Consoles: August 30 12 a.m. BRT

Paris

  • PC: August 30 at 12 a.m. CEST
  • Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. CEST

Malmo

  • PC: August 30 at 12 a.m. CEST
  • Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. CEST

Johannesburg

  • PC: August 30 at 12 a.m. SAST
  • Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. SAST

Kyiv

  • PC: August 30 at 1 a.m. EEST
  • Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. EEST

Shanghai

  • PC: August 29 at 10 p.m. CST
  • Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. CST

Seoul

  • PC: August 29 at 11 p.m. KST
  • Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. KST

Tokyo

  • PC: August 29 at 11 p.m. JST
  • Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. JST

Sydney

  • PC: August 30 at 12 a.m. AEST
  • Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. AEST

That’s when you can start playing Star Wars Outlaws in regions around the world. Bookmark our Star Wars Outlaws topic page for more helpful guides.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

