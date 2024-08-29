Star Wars Outlaws global release times
Find out when Star Wars Outlaws releases in your time zone.
Star Wars Outlaws is nearly here, bringing about the first open-world game in the iconic universe. If you’ve been looking forward to playing and are counting down the minutes until you can do so, we’ve got the global release times for Star Wars Outlaws right here.
The above map was provided by Ubisoft and shows the release times for Star Wars Outlaws in regions around the world.
Los Angeles
- PC: August 29 at 9 p.m. PT
- Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. PT
Mexico City
- PC: August 29 at 10 p.m. CT
- Consoles: August 30 at 12 am CT
New York
- PC: August 30, 12 a.m. ET
- Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. ET
London
- PC: August 29 at 11 PM BST
- Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. BST
Sao Paulo
- PC: August 30 at 1 a.m. BRT
- Consoles: August 30 12 a.m. BRT
Paris
- PC: August 30 at 12 a.m. CEST
- Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. CEST
Malmo
- PC: August 30 at 12 a.m. CEST
- Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. CEST
Johannesburg
- PC: August 30 at 12 a.m. SAST
- Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. SAST
Kyiv
- PC: August 30 at 1 a.m. EEST
- Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. EEST
Shanghai
- PC: August 29 at 10 p.m. CST
- Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. CST
Seoul
- PC: August 29 at 11 p.m. KST
- Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. KST
Tokyo
- PC: August 29 at 11 p.m. JST
- Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. JST
Sydney
- PC: August 30 at 12 a.m. AEST
- Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. AEST
That’s when you can start playing Star Wars Outlaws in regions around the world. Bookmark our Star Wars Outlaws topic page for more helpful guides.
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Star Wars Outlaws global release times