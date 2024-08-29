Star Wars Outlaws global release times Find out when Star Wars Outlaws releases in your time zone.

Star Wars Outlaws is nearly here, bringing about the first open-world game in the iconic universe. If you’ve been looking forward to playing and are counting down the minutes until you can do so, we’ve got the global release times for Star Wars Outlaws right here.

Star Wars Outlaws global release times



Source: Ubisoft

The above map was provided by Ubisoft and shows the release times for Star Wars Outlaws in regions around the world.

Los Angeles

PC: August 29 at 9 p.m. PT

Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. PT

Mexico City

PC: August 29 at 10 p.m. CT

Consoles: August 30 at 12 am CT

New York

PC: August 30, 12 a.m. ET

Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. ET

London

PC: August 29 at 11 PM BST

Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. BST

Sao Paulo

PC: August 30 at 1 a.m. BRT

Consoles: August 30 12 a.m. BRT

Paris

PC: August 30 at 12 a.m. CEST

Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. CEST

Malmo

PC: August 30 at 12 a.m. CEST

Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. CEST

Johannesburg

PC: August 30 at 12 a.m. SAST

Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. SAST

Kyiv

PC: August 30 at 1 a.m. EEST

Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. EEST

Shanghai

PC: August 29 at 10 p.m. CST

Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. CST

Seoul

PC: August 29 at 11 p.m. KST

Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. KST

Tokyo

PC: August 29 at 11 p.m. JST

Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. JST

Sydney

PC: August 30 at 12 a.m. AEST

Consoles: August 30 at 12 a.m. AEST

That’s when you can start playing Star Wars Outlaws in regions around the world. Bookmark our Star Wars Outlaws topic page for more helpful guides.