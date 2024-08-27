How to get the treasure at Sopashi Farm - Star Wars Outlaws Even farmers living a simple life have their secrets in Star Wars Outlaws.

If you take the time to explore Star Wars Outlaws, you will find all manner of things. Just outside Mirogana on Toshara, you will find a small farm called Sopashi. Here, you can either find some nice loot or waste a lot of time. This is how to avoid the latter.

How to get the treasure at Sopashi Farm

Screenshot by Shacknews

The most important thing you need to get the Sopashi Farm treasure is the Burst Ion Module for your Blaster. This is specially designed to be effective against shields and droids, but it also has another added benefit. You can use the Burst Ion version of the Blaster to temporarily bring inert machines back to life.

Play through the New Tricks story mission until you are able to perform the required upgrade with the Burst Ion Module that you get from the pawn broken back in Mirogana. This will actually take place at the new workbench on the ship, so it is hard to miss. When that is done, make your way to Sopashi Farm in the Grazing Fields.

Screenshot by Shacknews

Go to the building in the back and look in the window. You will see a vent that you can send Nix in to open. First, ensure you are running the Burst Ion version of the Blaster by hitting the number two on the keyboard, Triangle on PlayStation, or Y on Xbox. This will switch out to the new version of the Blaster, which is a very important thing to note for future firefights.

For now, send in Nix, aim your weapon, and then blast the strange machine hidden behind the panel when your little friend opens it. This will bring it to life, opening the door and allowing you entry.

Look around inside, grabbing all the loot, and ensure you grab the main chest, which contains the Data Cylinder MInor Charm, then use Nix to open the grate if you need to power the door back up to get back out, as the charge will not last long.

Now that you have the treasure from Sopashi Farm make sure you check out our Star Wars Outlaws page for more guides.