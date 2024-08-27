Should you tell Eleera about the Pyke traitor or save the information for Gorak - Star Wars Outlaws Information has a lot of value in Star Wars Outlaws, so who should you tell about the traitor among the Pykes?

Information comes easy in Star Wars Outlaws if you know where to look. While snooping around, you’ll find out about a traitor among the Pykes, but should you tell Eleera about it or save the information for Gorak?

Should you tell Eleera or Gorak about the Pyke traitor?

You should save the information for Gorak for a couple of reasons. First, you are about to get a quest for the Crimson Dawn anyway, so you will earn some reputation from doing that. You will also soon have to get an essential item, and it is easier to get it from the Pyke region in the settlement.

If you tell Gorak, the reputation bump with the Pykes will allow you to stroll into their area unhindered, and as long you don’t get caught doing anything nefarious, you’ll be fine in there. This will not just let you quickly wrap up the next part of the mission; you’ll also be able to get access to their Kessel Sabacc games.

Screenshot by Shacknews

You can also grab some easy additional intel in there that will help you earn money while gambling. Finally, you’ll even get a whole other spin-off mission when you are approached by an Empire captain who has some info to sell to Gorak, and it’s up to you to decide what you want to do with that info.

Because you are already doing some missions for Crimson Dawn, you have a pretty good setup with them anyway, and you don’t need the extra rep to further your plans with them at this point. Just keep playing through the main quests and you’ll get plenty more rep with them.

At this point in the game, being able to freely wander around the Pyke areas and rob them blind is definitely a benefit, so don’t mess it up by getting caught in the act.

Frankly, it doesn’t overly matter who you tell, as at this point in the game, it is pretty easy to damage and repair your relationships with all the factions. Play your cards right over the next sixty minutes or so, and you’ll be off to a good start with the Crimson Dawn, the Pykes, and the Hutts.

Now that you know what to do with your information be sure to check out our Star Wars Outlaws page for more helpful guides.