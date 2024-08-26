ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 492 The yearly playthrough of the Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past continues on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past playthrough. I always try to play through my favorite games at least once a year and this year is no different. During the last Link to the Past episode, we made our way into the Dark World and explored the lay of the land. While there, we defeated the first three Dark World dungeons and saved the maidens that were trapped inside.

Tonight, we’ll make our way through the rest of the Dark World and clear the remaining dungeons. Time permitting, we’ll make our way to Ganon’s Tower on Death Mountain and take on the evil king. I know the Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past like the back of my hand and this playthrough feels like the fastest one I’ve ever done. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past playthrough.

Next up, a date in Thieves' Town!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo Show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Dragon Quest XI playthrough as well as a brand new playthrough starting up on Wednesday. We were part of a martial arts tournament in Dragon Quest XI and shocker, we won! As for the new playthrough, Jet Force Gemini finally broke me so we're starting something new. The final nail in the coffin was beating the last boss and finding out that I needed to play through the game again and basically find everything and that wasn't happening.

In case you missed the news, there is going to be not one but two Nintendo Directs tomorrow. Now, before you lose your mind, the presentations are a Partner Showcase and an Indie World showcase where independent developers show off their projects. Usually these presentations bear plenty of fruit for Nintendo fans, like myself but you should go into with an open mind. Tune in to the Stevetendo Show this evening for my thoughts about what I’d like to see and Tuesday night’s show to hear a Nintendo Direct recap.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo Show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. You never know when Nintendo is going to add something to the Nintendo Switch Online service so stay tuned.