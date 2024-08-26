Apple Event confirmed for September 9 Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 16 during the 'Glowtime' event.

Last week, rumors surfaced that Apple was targeting September 10 for its major fall event, where it would showcase the iPhone 16, as well as new models of its AirPods and Apple Watch devices. We now know that this event will happen a day earlier than expected, as the next Apple Event has been confirmed for September 9, 2024.

Apple confirmed its next event with an invite sent to press and tech influencers. Titled “Glowtime,” the event will take place on September 9, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. It’ll be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in California.



Source: Apple

Apple has not shared what products will be featured at the event, but all signs point towards the reveal of the iPhone 16, new AirPods, and new Apple Watches. These products will likely go up for pre-order following the event.

We’re two weeks away from the September 2024 Apple Event. You can expect to read about all of Apple's announcements right here on Shacknews.