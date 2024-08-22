Should you buy the Gold Ridge Beast from the Man-in-Stone in Black Myth: Wukong? The Man-in-Stone is selling a Gold Ridge Beast, but the question is: Should you buy it?

There are a lot of neat things to purchase from the stores in Black Myth: Wukong. One item on offer is a Gold Ridge Beast from the Man-in-Stone. This item is rather expensive, and it’s not immediately clear whether or not it’s something you should spend your hard earn Will on. Here’s what you should do.

Should you buy the Gold Ridge Beast?

You should not buy the Gold Ridge Beast from the Man-in-Stone. At the moment, this appears to be nothing but a trick item. It will cost you 12,800 Will to purchase it and the only thing you can do with it is sell it for 6,000. This means you’ll be 6,800 Will out of pocket. That's not a good deal.

Don't buy the Gold Ridge Beast from the Man-in-Stone.

Source: Shacknews

This Gold Ridge Beast is similar to the golden fragments you can find throughout the world. They are used as items for you to sell in order to gain a decent supply of Will. They’re essentially the Dark Souls equivalent of Soul of a Nameless Soldier. However, in Black Myth: Wukong, you don’t lose your Will when you die, so you’re free to sell these items whenever you want.

Now, in the event you find someone who needs a Gold Ridge Beast, and you don’t have one in your inventory, you can go to the Man-in-Stone and buy it. We’ve not encounter this situation though, so for now, don’t buy it. What you should do is take a look at our Black Myth: Wukong page for more help with this challenging action game.