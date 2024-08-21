ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 491 Lupus the dog continues his run in Jet Force Gemini on the Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Jet Force Gemini playthrough. This game has taken me through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. During the last Jet Force Gemini episode, we fought two praying mantis monsters and that fight may have been one of the worst boss fights I have ever dealt with. We took down the big bugs and made our way to Mizar’s Palace.

I really think that if Rare gave you access to Lupus, the dog, much earlier in the game, it would much more enjoyable. Having the ability to glide in the air, like Lupus, would make the platforming easier because the camera in the game is terrible. Tonight could be a two-for-one night on the show but I’m sure if we’re nearing the end. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo Show for more of our Jet Force Gemini playthrough.

It's always the villains that have places like this. Needs natural lighting.

©Nintendo/Rare

