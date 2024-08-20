MultiVersus 1.2.2 Mid Season patch notes add Beetlejuice and balance changes Player First Games dropped the August 2024 update for MultiVersus in the middle of Season 2.

Player First Games has released the 1.2.2 Mid Season patch for MultiVersus. It adds Beeltejuice to the roster, as well as several balance changes. Let’s dive in.

MultiVersus 1.2.2 Mid Season patch notes



Source: WB Games

The following patch notes for MultiVersus were posted on the game’s website today.

General

Characters

New Fighter: Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice joins the Multiverse! He is available for Gleamium and character ticket purchase starting today, and he will be available for purchase with fighter currency in 3 days on August 23, 2024.

Coming soon: All fighters will be available for play in local play game modes

Netcode Updates

Performance improved during periods of low client framerate

Server better handles periods of packet loss

Fixed handling of input delay incurred from high ping

Clients have better handling for staying in line with the server

Server input overrides will return the player to neutral quicker (should address issues where lag spikes are causing players to run off the map)

Social

Friends list is now sorted alphabetically

Rifts

The “Ghost with the Toast” PvE Rift is NOW AVAILABLE!

The Crisis in Townsville Rift has been added and will unlock later in the season

Rift Updates

Replaced the mission “Freeze an opponent” with the mission “Hit an enemy with 5 dash attacks” on Node 4a in the Upgrade War Rift

Fixed issue with Treasure Missions not processing correctly

Fixed issues with Bonus Nodes playing incorrect ambient audio

Removed yellow text from the Quiet Mind Gem effect – the bonus does not change with gem level

Fixed camera being too close to players while playing CoOp in Target Break and Adventure style levels

Rift Combat Updates

Bots are now more likely to pick up and throw items

Rift Buddy Bubble movement changed to better work with Dexter’s Lab map

Rift Jump Pads now launch players higher.

Rift Electric Fences now have a warning phase before damaging shock is active.

Rift Fireballs no longer apply stacks of ignite on contact

Maps

Teen Titans Tower Map has been added to the game!

Variants:

Teen Titans Tower Teen Titans Tower (1v1) Teen Titans Tower 2



General

All maps’ upper blast zone grace area has been extended 50%. This should help prevent players from accidentally jumping into a ring out while trying to escape a combo.

Throne Room (1v1)

Walls are no longer there at the start of the match.

No longer has wall and floor transition.

Now available in Ranked 1v1 map pool.

Tree Fort 2

Removed bounce pad trees.

Water Tower

Center fall-through platform and door hazard raised on all variants to address bad interactions with certain projectiles.

Main variant and 1v1 variant added back to their respective Ranked map pools

Ranked Mode Changes

Grandmaster rank returns to Multiversus! Players with a character RP in the top 100 highest RP across all characters will qualify for the Grandmaster tier. Players that finish the season in Grandmaster tier will earn a special banner.

There is a new leaderboard that shows the players that have reached the Master’s tier with the most characters. Show the world that you’re not just a character specialist by placing as many characters into the Master’s tier as you can!

Players can now choose to concede a ranked match in between games in the best-of-3

Players can now be immediately promoted out of Bronze and Silver if they win a game with a high MMR

There is now less difference in RP rewards between Gold V and Platinum V

Potential RP loss per game is now capped at all tiers. Silver and Gold players can no longer lose more than 1 game worth of RP for a loss.

Grandmaster rewards:

Combat Changes

We’re making a myriad of general combat changes in an attempt to reward more offensive gameplay. These changes affect all fighters universally, but any additional character-specific changes will be listed in the character patch notes.

Dodge Cancels

Dodge Attacks now cost only 2 units of dodge meter, down from 3 units

Dodge Attacks and Dodge Jumps now play a special visual effect to help with clarity for all players

Receiving a hit after a Dodge Cancel where the initial Dodge avoided an attack will now remove the “DODGED” text pop-up

Dodge Jump cancel window while dodge meter is empty (fatigued) delayed 18 frames; now matches fatigued Dodge Attack cancel window

Dodge Lands

Fixed an issue where fighters could sometimes dodge into the ground without Dodge Landing

Dodge Land cancel window advanced 7 frames, fatigued cancel window delayed 5 frames

Fighters now retain more momentum on a dodge land

Fighters now have more movement control on the ground during a dodge land

Forward Dodge Lands can now carry fighter momentum off the ledge of the main platform

Dodge Fatigue (Empty Dodge Meter)

Base dodge fatigue time increased to 10 seconds from 8 seconds

Wall Cling & Wall Fatigue

Fighters will reach maximum wall fatigue after spending 5 seconds on a wall, down from 8.5 seconds.

Fighters will begin to slide faster on a wall after 2 consecutive wall clings, down from 4.

Fighters will reach maximum wall fatigue after 8 consecutive wall clings, down from 12.

Fighters will no longer refresh their air dodges or air specials if they wall cling at maximum wall fatigue

Fighters losing dodge meter from maximum wall fatigue can no longer gain any dodge meter until the fighters land on solid ground.

*NEW* Priority Hitboxes

Certain attacks can now be classified as “low priority” hitboxes. Low priority attacks cannot trade with normal attacks. If a low priority attack connects with an enemy on the same frame the attacker is hit with a normal attack, the low priority attack will be ignored. Character-specific low priority attacks will be listed in the character patch notes.

All ground side attack combo hits (besides the finisher attack) are now considered low priority attacks.

Terrain Bounces

No longer affected by attack decay

Knockback reduced

*NEW* Automatic Ground Teching

When a fighter is the victim of a combo that includes a terrain bounce, if they are floor bounced again in the same combo they will instead perform an automatic tech. An automatic tech breaks the combo by stopping the fighter on the ground and returning them to an idle pose with invincibility frames. If the fighter holds left/right during the tech, they will move a short distance in that direction while retaining fewer invincibility frames. The automatic tech will not occur if the floor bounce happens too soon after the first terrain bounce.

This will allow us to add more power into ground bounce combos without fear of accidentally introducing infinite loops in the future.

General Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where end-of-game and mission damage dealt stats were inaccurate.

Fixed an issue where certain attacks would trade incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where fighters could perform certain actions while rung out

General Perks

Clear The Air

Reflecting a projectile now increases the projectile’s speed 25%



Characters

Legend:

+ = Buff

– = Nerf

~ = Change

* = Bugfix

Note: Attacks callouts reference default controls.

Agent Smith

Ground Down Special

* Fixed an issue where the agent clone would remain idle if Smith was hit on the same frame he summoned the clone * Fixed an issue where the agent clone would whiff grab if it hit enemies in certain positions * Fixed an issue where the agent clone would hit enemies that were above the clone’s head * Fixed an issue where the agent clone would not turn around at ledges.



Arya

General

– Head hurtbox size increased; will fix certain projectiles whiffing versus Arya on the ground

Dodge Land

* Fixed Arya’s neutral dodge playing the wrong animation

Ground Neutral Attack

– Hitbox active duration reduced 2 frames + Forward movement speed increased slightly; distance unchanged

Air Side Attack

– Charge knockback multiplier reduced to 1.25 from 1.6

Air Down Attack

– Repeat-move lockout increased to 20 frames from 8 frames

Air/Ground Up Special

– Repeat-move lockout increased to 20 frames from 15 frames



Banana Guard

We felt like Banana Guard could use more combo starter approach options so we’re making adjustments on Air Neutral Attack to serve that purpose.

Air Neutral Attack

+ On-hit cancel window advanced 4 frames

Ground Down Special

+ On-hit cancel window advanced 18 frames (after second hit)



Batman

We are trying to make the Air Down Special (“Crashing Justice” dive kick) less centralizing and more challengeable. We’re beginning to evaluate how to make Batman feel more dynamic in an upcoming patch.

Air/Ground Neutral Attack

~ Batarang will only attempt to home in towards Batman for a maximum of 3 seconds. ~ Batarang will be destroyed if Batman is still the owner of the Batarang when he is rung out ~ Batarang will be destroyed if Batman is still the owner of the Batarang when he attempts to spawn a new one

Air Down Special

– Start-up window increased 6 frames – Leg hurtbox size increased – Hitbox size reduced



Black Adam

General

– Weight reduced to 75 from 85



Bugs Bunny

Air Side Attack

– Hitbox size reduced so it is less likely for Bugs to hit enemies behind him

Air Side Special

~ Rocket is considered an “untechable” surface ~ Knockback made more horizontal

Air/Ground Up Special

~ Rocket is considered an “untechable” surface

Air/Ground Down Special

* Fixed an issue where the tunneling visual effects were not displaying while Bugs was underground



Finn

Finn is living up to his ideal as a speedy, combo-heavy assassin a little too well right now with his ability to carry opponents across the stage resulting in very low damage ring outs. We want to promote a little more offense from Finn by reducing his ability to charge his attacks for extended periods of time, while also making his combo game a little easier to deal with.

Ground Neutral Attack

– Maximum charge time reduced to 1.5 seconds from 4.0 seconds – On-whiff cancel window delayed 4 frames

Ground Side Attack 1

– Maximum charge time reduced to 1.5 seconds from 4.0 seconds – On-whiff cancel window delayed 6 frames

Ground Up Attack

– Maximum charge time reduced to 1.5 seconds from 4.0 seconds – On-whiff cancel window delayed 6 frames

Ground Down Attack

– Maximum charge time reduced to 1.5 seconds from 4.0 seconds

Air Neutral Attack

– No longer launches Finn forward on-hit; cooldown removed

Air/Ground Neutral Special

– Maximum charge time reduced to 1.25 seconds from 4.0 seconds

Ground Down Special

+ Boots of Speed buff duration increased to 25 seconds from 10 seconds



Garnet

Ground Side Attack 2 (Side)

+ Now applies armor on start-up

Ground Neutral Attack

+ Hitbox size increased to better match visuals + Hitbox active duration increased 4 frames to better match visuals

Air Neutral Attack

+ Start-up window before charge reduced 3 frames

Air Up Attack

– First hit hitbox size reduced to better match visuals



Gizmo

General

– Head hurtbox size increased; will fix certain projectiles whiffing versus Gizmo on the ground

Air/Ground Neutral Attack

– Added maximum charge time of 1.9 seconds

Air/Ground Neutral Special

* Fixed an issue where holding the neutral special bind would not continue the attack

Air/Ground Up Special

– On-hit cancel window delayed 3 frames – Knockback angle made more horizontal + Knockback increased to 1750 from 1500



Harley Quinn

Dash Attack

+ Made hits more consistent and the multiple hits to drop less

Ground Down Attack

* Fixed an issue where Harley could cancel the second kick on-hit by taunting

Air Up Special

– Hitbox size reduced; ground version unchanged – hitbox now better matches visuals



Iron Giant

Air Side Attack

* No-fuel knockback reduced to 2050 from 2595 – This fixes an issue where the no-fuel version had higher knockback than the fueled version of the attack

Rage Mode Ground Down Attack

– Repeat-move lockout increased to 24 frames from 17 frames



Jake

Jake has been underperforming for a while due to the over-centralizing strength of his Bite neutral special. We are looking to evaluate some quality-of-life buffs for a future patch to make his strategy less Bite-dependent.

General

* Fixed an issue where Jake’s neutral dodges were not playing their ending animations

Air Down Attack

~ A floor bounce incurred from the first hit of this attack will not count towards the automatic tech bounce threshold

Air/Ground Neutral Special

– Armor duration from eating an ally reduced to 1.5 seconds from 4.0 seconds ~ Eating an ally now interrupts their current action



Jason

Ground Up Attack

~ First hit prevents terrain bounce on knockback; final hit unchanged

Ground Down Attack

* Fixed an issue where using this attack could ring out Jason if the ground was broken during the attack

Air Neutral Special

+ Now has armor during attack start-up

“Resurrectionist” Perk

* Fixed an issue where Jason would get rung out even while Resurrectionist was active, causing a double ringout



LeBron

Congratulations to LeBron James on winning Gold! In celebration we’ve given LeBron some buffs, but only because he won. Our new Auto-Tech system allows us to prevent an infinite loop that was occuring due to being able to repeatedly ground-bounce opponents so we’re reverting the change to Air Down Special from the last hotfix patch.

Ground Side Attack 1

+ Now more consistently combos into ground side attack 2

Air/Ground Side Special

+ Land cancel window advanced 4 frames

Air Down Special

+ Start-up window reduced 5 frames; this is a revert from patch 1.2.1



Marvin

General

~ Marvin’s role is now Mage instead of Assassin – Head hurtbox size increased; will fix certain projectiles whiffing versus Marvin on the ground



Morty

General

~ Morty’s role is now Mage instead of Bruiser

Air Up Attack

– On-hit cancel window delayed 4 frames – On-whiff cancel window delayed 8 frames

Air Down Attack

+ Hitbox size increased to better match visuals



Reindog

Air/Ground Down Special

* Fixed an issue where Reindog fireball had no hurtbox – this will fix issues with reflection and projectile clank interactions



Rick

Rick has become very frustrating for opponents due to the large size of his jab and how often players use the move in neutral. We want to reduce the strength of his jab while also giving him better combo tools across his kit to increase diversity in his moveset.

General

* Fixed an issue where Rick could not use Instant Air Dodge Cancel to use aerial specials near the ground

Ground Side Attack 1

– Start-up window before charge increased 4 frames – Hitbox size reduced – On-whiff cancel window delayed 10 frames

Ground Side Attack 2

+ On-hit cancel window into side attack 3 advanced 1 frame

Ground Side Attack 3

+ Start-up window before charged reduced 1 frame – Cancel window delayed 1 frame + Rocket spawn time advanced 2 frames + Rocket base speed increased to 3000 from 2000 + Rocket base damage increased to 6 from 5 + Rocket knockback increased to 1600 from 1200 + Rocket knockback scaling increased to 22 from 19

Ground Up Attack

+ First hit now more consistently combos into second hit

Ground Down Attack

+ Bomb spawn time advanced 1 frame + Bomb maximum detonation delay reduced to .35 seconds from .5 seconds

Air/Ground Neutral Attack

* Fixed an issue where charged and uncharged lasers were not properly handling projectile interactions

Air Side Attack

– On-hit general cancel window delayed 6 frames; on-hit cancel window into side special unchanged ~ Now ignores player collisions during movement

Air Up Attack

+ Charge damage multiplier increased to 1.75 from 1.2 + More upwards momentum is maintained on start-up

Air Down Attack

+ Hitbox active duration increased 2 frames; now better matches visuals + Hitbox size increased; now better matches visuals

Ground Neutral Special

+ Meeseeks command window advanced 3 frames + Up Meeseeks hitbox size increased

Air Neutral Special

– Hitbox size reduced + Hitstun increased ~ Now ignores player collisions during movement

Air/Ground Side Special

* Fixed an issue where fighters could dodge out of portal travel

Air Up Special

– Reduced backwards horizontal momentum during launch * Fixed an issue where using up special near a wall would not launch Rick upwards

Air/Ground Down Special

~ Polymorph debuff now shows a timer icon for remaining duration



Samurai Jack

Samurai Jack was released as an incredibly popular new fighter, and players immediately found success with his strong side special and quick Focus Meter gain. We’re hoping to tone down his side special as a “do everything” attack and also reduce the number of times players can use his super strong Focus Meter attacks in a single game. This should bring him more in line with the rest of the cast.

General

* Fixed an issue where Jack was rotated perpendicular to terrain when terrain bouncing

* Fixed issue where Jack’s dance animation wouldn’t play when affected by Gizmo’s “Rhythm’s Gonna Getcha” perk

Passive

– Focus meter gain from hitting enemies reduced 30%

– Focus meter gain from receiving hits reduced 25%

Ground Side Attack 1

– Hitbox size reduced

Ground Side Attack 2

– Hitbox size reduced so it is less likely for Jack to hit enemies behind him

Ground Side Attack 3

– Hitbox size reduced so it is less likely for Jack to hit enemies behind him

Air Up Attack

– Repeat-move lockout increased to 15 frames from 12 frames

Air Neutral Special

– Removed armor applied on start-up; rage version unchanged

– No longer allows changing the throw direction after a successful grab

Air/Ground Side Special

– On-whiff cancel window delayed 3 frames

– Hitbox size reduced so it is less likely for Jack to hit enemies behind him on start-up

Focus Air/Ground Side Special

– On-whiff cancel window delayed 8 frames

– Hitbox size reduced to better match non-focus side special

– Attack will now only transition to multiple slashes if the first attack hits an enemy

“Shadow Step” Perk

* Fixed an issue where Jack would sometimes move behind his enemy and whiff his counter attack

Shaggy

Air/Ground Neutral Special

– Rage duration reduced to 12 seconds from 25 seconds

Rage Air/Ground Side Special

– No longer breaks armor

Rage Air/Ground Up Special

– No longer breaks armor

Rage Ground Down Special

– No longer breaks armor * Fixed an issue where the shockwave could get stuck traveling between identical terrains

Rage Air Down Special

– No longer breaks armor * Fixed an issue where the shockwave could get stuck traveling between identical terrains



Steven Universe

General

– Enemies can now knock back Steven to reduce stacks of bubble debuff

Air Side Attack

– Hitbox size reduced; now better matches visuals

Air/Ground Side Special

~ Shield is considered an “untechable” surface

Air/Ground Up Special

~ Shield is considered an “untechable” surface

Air Down Special

– Start-up window increased 6 frames – Fall acceleration reduced slightly – Hitbox active duration after landing reduced 6 frames – Air on-hit cancel window delayed 2 frames



Stripe

Air/Ground Down Special

+ Base cooldown removed + Ammo cooldown reduced to 12.5 seconds from 15 seconds



Taz

General

~ Taz’s role is now Assassin instead of Bruiser

Air/Ground Neutral Special

* Fixed an issue where Taz could become permanently stuck if hit while eating certain projectiles



The Joker

Ground Side Attack 1

– Hitbox size reduced; visuals updated to match

Air/Ground Up Special

* Fixed an issue where The Joker could sometimes not ride his balloon immediately on spawn



Velma

Velma can be oppressive as a projectile zoner, but still lacks the tools to complete her combos when she gets into melee range. We are limiting the strength of her projectile tools while increasing the strength of her close-range attacks to give her a better punish-game when she finds her moment to strike. We have also given her a new attack in the form of an on-cooldown down special that she can use to start combos at close range.

Dodge Land

* Fixed an issue where Velma was unable to Dodge Land

Ground Side Attack 1

+ Start-up window reduced 2 frames – On-whiff cancel window delayed 3 frames

Ground Side Attack 2

+ Hitstun increased

Ground Up Attack

+ Hitbox added to Velma’s chest; should help with hitting smaller characters more consistently

Ground Down Attack

+ Start-up window reduced 2 frames – On-whiff cancel window advanced 8 frames

Air Side Attack

+ Uncharged damage increased to 9 from 8 – Uncharged knockback reduced to 1300 from 1450 + Uncharged knockback scaling increased to 18 from 12.5 – Maximum charge knockback multiplier reduced to 1.15 from 1.5 ~ Visuals now better match hitbox

Air/Ground Neutral Special

– Homing speech bubbles now stop homing if the target enemy dodges the speech bubble – “Sass” speech bubble maximum lifetime reduced to 2.5 seconds from infinite ~ “Sass” speech bubble knockback angle made more horizontal and backwards towards Velma – Ally-empowered “Toodles” speech bubble maximum lifetime reduced to 8 seconds from 10 seconds * Fixed an issue where the ally-empowered “Toodles” speech bubble could home towards Mojo Jojo on the Townsville map * Fixed an issue where speech bubbles would home towards certain characters’ feet rather than their midpoint

Ground Down Special (Mystery Machine)

– Mystery Machine capture hitbox is now low priority + Can now re-hit enemies that have dodged the capture hitbox after one second

Air Side Special

~ Movement and knockback have been completely revamped. This attack now moves Velma farther and knocks back enemies into her path, allowing her to use this attack as a combo starter.

Air Up Special

+ Vertical movement increased

Air/Ground Down Special (Book)

+ Book spawn location moved closer to Velma; should prevent close-range whiffs

*NEW* Air/Ground Down Special (Cooldown)

~ Down special can now be used while on cooldown to spawn a short-range book projectile. The projectile can be used as a combo starter in air and on ground. The projectile does not grant any buffs to Velma or her allies.



Wonder Woman

Ground/Air Neutral Special

– Armor duration on hitting an ally reduced to 0.5 seconds from 2.25 seconds

Ground/Air Down Special

– Armor duration reduced to 2.25 seconds from 3.7 seconds



