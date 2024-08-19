How to sober up the drunk pig in Black Myth: Wukong - Yellow-Robed Squire This little piggy had too much to drink in Black Myth: Wukong and is badly in need of some help.

As you explore the Rockcrest Flat area of Fright Cliff in Yellow Wind Ridge in Black Myth: Wukong, you will come across an interesting character. This drunken pig needs some help, so it’s on us to sober him up.

How to sober up the Yellow-Robed Squire

Screenshot by Shacknews

Our drunken porcine friend is actually called the Yellow-Robed Squire, and he has a taste for excess, be it food or alcohol. He needs help getting sober, and there are two ways for us to do this.

We will need what is called a Sobering Stone, and there are two places to get them. The first is to go and talk to the Man In Stone near the Squall Hideout Shrine. This is a merchant that you can meet if you know where to look. If you don’t, we’ll get to his location before the end of the article, as there is some work involved with him.

The second way to get a Sobering Stone is to continue making your way through the Valley of Despair near Sandgate Village, where you fought the rat and his son. You need to go this way to get the Keenness of Tiger by making your way to the Crouching Tiger Temple.

If you continue on past the temple after beating the Tiger Vanguard boss, you will come to a bridge leading to an old ruined village called Windrest Hamlet. You can find the Sobering Stone in a golden glowing pot in the northwest corner of the town.

Whether you buy the Sobering Stone from the Man In Stone or find it in the village doesn’t matter. Return to the drunk after you have it, and it will sober him up, which will then send him on a quest to find some food. When this happens, go back to the Crouching Tiger Temple and you will find him there.

Where to find the Man In Stone Merchant

Screenshot by Shacknews

The Man In Stone Merchant can be found near the Squall Hideout Shrine, up to the right side of the main valley, down in a ravine. He is a cheeky chap, claiming to be trapped, but if you free him, he plans to ambush you. After you beat him, he will become a friendly merchant, however.

To free him, head further north up the ravine. Explore the dark cave near the enemy with the shield, and you will find the Mother of Stone, a massive statue. Whack it with your staff until it breaks, then take the item that drops back to the Man In Stone to free him. Fight him, win, and he will become a merchant for you, allowing you to buy the Sobering Stone you need for your drunken friend.