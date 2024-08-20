How to get Escape from Tarkov Twitch Drops

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Here is a quick guide on how to get Twitch Drops for the Escape from Tarkov 0.15 release.
With the release of its new 0.15 patch, Escape from Tarkov will once again wipe all progress for players of its online version. A new wipe also means that Twitch Drops will make a return where players can earn special rewards by supporting their favorite streamers.

The event will last from August 23 at 9 a.m. EDT to August 28 at 9 a.m. EDT. If you plan to stream Escape from Tarkov, you can register as a content creator here. Streamers will stream with Twitch Drops enabled from August 23 to August 28 with each streamer being allowed two 12-hour timeslots in which their viewers can receive items.

Linking your profile

If you want to obtain Twitch Drops yourself, you need to have an active copy of Escape from Tarkov registered to your Battlestate Games account and linked to an active Twitch Account here.

Obtaining Twitch Drops

During the Twitch Drop event, Streamers will be able to partake in the Streamer Marathon. Each streamer gets two random tasks assigned to be completed within their first 12-hour streaming slot. By completing none, one, or both of the tasks, their Twitch Drops for their second 12-hour slot will either be common, upgraded, or greatly upgraded. These drops will be completely random.

In addition to those, you’ll also be able to obtain the guaranteed drops that come in Common, Rare, and Legendary rarities. These are obtained and redeemed on Twitch after watching Drops-enabled Escape from Tarkov streams on the platform. In the past, these drops contained everything from basic materials and ammunition to rare weapons that’ll come in handy in the early goings of the wipe.

For more Extraction Shooter goodness, check out our interview with Crytek about Hunt: Showdown’s big 1896 Update or our impressions of Delta Force: Hawk Ops PC Alpha.

Timo is an avid enjoyer of all things video games hailing from Germany. After being abandoned as a child on the Rolanberry Fields of Final Fantasy XI, he has since developed an undying love for the digital worlds of MMOs. But if you can't find him crafting up a storm in Final Fantasy XIV, you'll probably find him workshopping combos in action/fighting games or being extremely passionate about the latest mobile title.

Outside of gaming, Timo is usually skimming through the Criterion Collection or praying to whatever Eldritch horror that his latest favorite manga doesn't get damaged in shipping. You can find live reactions to all of that on X @ALahftel.

